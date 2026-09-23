Sitharaman calls for stronger Brics voice in global tax negotiations

Brics tax administrations must strengthen their collective voice in the ongoing renegotiation of international tax rules, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said on Wednesday, as India proposes two new working groups on global taxation.

“The rules of international taxation are being renegotiated,” Sitharaman said at a meeting of Brics tax heads in New Delhi, referring to multilateral talks, including for the proposed UN Framework Convention on International Tax Cooperation.

“The decisions made in these processes over the next few years will shape cross-border taxation for a generation,” she said.

Sitharaman said Brics economies, as jurisdictions and large developing economies that have significant domestic tax capacity, had an important perspective to bring to these negotiations.

India has proposed two new working groups — on international taxation and transfer pricing, and revenue statistics — as part of efforts to build institutional mechanisms that continue beyond India’s 2026 chairmanship.

Revenue Secretary Arvind Shrivastava said the international taxation and transfer pricing working group will provide a permanent platform for member administrations to exchange their experience in treaty interpretation, transfer pricing audits, advance pricing agreements and mutual agreement procedures, as well as multilateral negotiations.

The revenue statistics working group is developing a framework for measuring tax-system performance that reflects the realities of Brics economies, rather than relying on frameworks developed for different economic systems, he said.

Sitharaman said the two groups are intended to create institutional space for addressing issues faced by Brics tax administrations.

“Transfer pricing disputes cost developing countries’ administrations disproportionately. Revenue frameworks that don’t fit our system realities distort how we are seen and how we see ourselves,” she said.

The groups are designed to outlast India’s chairmanship, Sitharaman said. China will take over the Brics chairmanship in 2027.

The meeting also considered the institutionalisation of the Brics Young Tax Professionals Programme as an annual event at the National Academy of Direct Taxes, Nagpur. The first in-person programme, held in April, brought together young tax officials from seven Brics countries for a week-long programme on international taxation.

India’s Brics tax efforts have developed the Tax Collaboration Tool, Tax Knowledge Hub and Cross-Learning Lab. A VAT Modernisation Report and HR Development Index are under development.

The Brics Tax Support Network, whose terms of reference are being finalised, intends to provide a practical platform for supporting tax administrations and promoting ease of doing business across Brics countries. Sitharaman said the initiatives reflected a broader effort to build cooperation around technology, administration and people.