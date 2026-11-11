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Cabinet extends Mudra credit guarantee scheme till 2031 with ₹5,000 cr

The Cabinet has extended the Credit Guarantee Fund for Micro Units till March 2031 with a ₹5,000 crore corpus, aiming to facilitate ₹12.6 trillion in loans under the Mudra scheme.

The limit of loans under the Pradhan Mantri Mudra Yojana (PMMY) was doubled to Rs 20 lakh recently, inserting a new category—Tarun Plus. Launched 10 years ago, the scheme intended to provide microfinance to small entrepreneurs. However, the number of

Union Cabinet approves a five-year extension of the Credit Guarantee Fund for Micro Units scheme under the Pradhan Mantri Mudra Yojana, till March 31, 2031.

Krity Ambey New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 11 2026 | 4:42 PM IST

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The Union Cabinet on Wednesday approved the continuation of the Credit Guarantee Fund for Micro Units (CGFMU) for five years under the Pradhan Mantri Mudra Yojana (PMMY). The Cabinet also approved a corpus of ₹5,000 crore to facilitate loans under the scheme.
 
“The scheme provides credit guarantee coverage to the Lending Institutions through National Credit Guarantee Trustee Company Limited (NCGTC) against default risk,” the government said in a press release.
 
The loan scheme, which will now be operational until March 31, 2031, is expected to facilitate loans worth ₹12.6 trillion under the Pradhan Mantri Mudra Yojana (PMMY) over the five-year period.
 
“As of September 2026, more than 60.36 crore loans amounting to Rs 43.34 lakh crore (trillion) have been sanctioned by lending institutions since the launch of the PM Mudra Scheme,” the release said. “CGFMU which was launched in January 2016 has acted as a major catalyst in enabling the growth of PMMY loans in the country,” it added.
 
 
Under the scheme, the guarantee fee for lenders has been reduced from 1 per cent to 0.75 per cent per annum, the release said. However, there will be no change in the guarantee fee applicable to loans extended to self-help groups (SHGs), which will continue at 0.25 per cent in the first year and 0.50 per cent in subsequent years.

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The scheme will effectively cover loans extended under PMMY during the Sixteenth Finance Commission cycle, from 2026-27 to 2030-31 (FY27-FY31).
 
Apart from loans of up to ₹20 lakh to eligible micro enterprises under PMMY, the fund also provides guarantee coverage for overdrafts of up to ₹10,000 extended by banks under accounts opened through the Pradhan Mantri Jan Dhan Yojana (PMJDY). It also covers loans to SHGs where the portfolio size is between ₹10 lakh and ₹20 lakh.
 
The guarantee coverage is linked to the amount disbursed in the case of working capital limits and the outstanding amount for term loans, reflecting the actual risk exposure of lending institutions.
 
According to the press release, collateral-free loans under PMMY have helped create a new generation of entrepreneurs who were previously unable to access credit through the formal banking system.
 
The government said the continuation of the scheme is expected to support aspiring entrepreneurs in setting up and expanding their businesses by facilitating access to collateral-free credit.

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Topics : MSMEs including Mudra schemes and Make in India funds MUDRA loan Union Cabinet Finance Commission

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First Published: Nov 11 2026 | 4:42 PM IST