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Home / Finance / News / Canara Bank, Bank of Baroda, Indian Bank pay ₹7,023 cr dividend for FY26

Canara Bank, Bank of Baroda, Indian Bank pay ₹7,023 cr dividend for FY26

For the financial year 2025-26, Canara Bank declared a dividend of 4.2 per share, representing 210 per cent of the face value of Rs 2 each, the lender said in a statement

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Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 29 2026 | 10:15 PM IST

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Public sector lenders Canara Bank, Bank of Baroda (BoB) and Indian Bank together paid a dividend of Rs 7,023 crore to the government for the financial year 2025-26 on Monday.

Newly appointed Canara Bank MD and CEO Brajesh Kumar Singh presented a dividend cheque of Rs 2,397 crore to Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in the presence of Financial Services Secretary Sanjay Lohiya.

For the financial year 2025-26, Canara Bank declared a dividend of 4.2 per share, representing 210 per cent of the face value of Rs 2 each, the lender said in a statement.

The dividend payout is a testament to Canara Bank's strong financial performance and its ongoing commitment to creating long-term value for all stakeholders, including its majority stakeholder, the Government of India, it said.

 

In its statement, BoB said the bank's MD and CEO, Debadatta Chand, presented a dividend cheque of Rs 2,811 crore to the Finance Minister.

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For 2025-26, the bank declared a dividend of Rs 8.50 per equity share, representing 425 per cent of the face value of Rs 2 each.

Another public sector lender, Indian Bank's MD and CEO Binod Kumar, handed over a dividend cheque of Rs 1,815.05 crore to the Finance Minister.

Indian Bank remains committed to supporting the Government of India's vision of Viksit Bharat by driving inclusive growth through fostering banking and enhanced financial inclusion, the Chennai-based lender said in a statement.

The bank has continued to maintain healthy growth across key business segments while strengthening its asset quality, operational efficiency, and customer-centric initiatives, it added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics : Canara Bank Bank of Baroda Indian Bank

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First Published: Jun 29 2026 | 10:15 PM IST

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