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Centre reappoints RBI Deputy Governor Swaminathan Janakiraman for 2 years

The Centre has extended the tenure of RBI Deputy Governor Swaminathan Janakiraman by two years from June 26, 2026, following his first term at the central bank

RBI DG Swaminathan Janakiraman

RBI DG Swaminathan Janakiraman

BS Reporter
1 min read Last Updated : Jun 05 2026 | 10:18 PM IST

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The Central Government has reappointed Swaminathan Janakiraman as Deputy Governor of the Reserve Bank of India for a further period of two years, effective June 26, 2026, or until further orders, whichever is earlier.
 
Janakiraman, who joined the central bank as Deputy Governor on June 26, 2023, was originally appointed for a three-year term after serving as managing director at the State Bank of India.
 
The RBI currently has four deputy governors, including Janakiraman.
  

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Topics : Reserve Bank of India RBI Reserve Bank Banking

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First Published: Jun 05 2026 | 10:18 PM IST

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