Centre reappoints RBI Deputy Governor Swaminathan Janakiraman for 2 years

The Central Government has reappointed Swaminathan Janakiraman as Deputy Governor of the Reserve Bank of India for a further period of two years, effective June 26, 2026, or until further orders, whichever is earlier.

Janakiraman, who joined the central bank as Deputy Governor on June 26, 2023, was originally appointed for a three-year term after serving as managing director at the State Bank of India.

The RBI currently has four deputy governors, including Janakiraman.