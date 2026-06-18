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Home / Finance / News / Citigroup scraps calls for RBI hikes as Iran deal cools price risks

Citigroup scraps calls for RBI hikes as Iran deal cools price risks

India, which is heavily reliant on oil imports from the West Asia, faces headwinds from higher energy prices as well as forecasts of a weaker monsoon season as El Niño weather phenomenon takes hold

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The revisions followed Citi’s cut to its average oil-price forecast for July through March to $70 a barrel from $93 previously | Image: Bloomberg

Bloomberg
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 18 2026 | 11:05 AM IST

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By Anup Roy
 
Economists at Citigroup Inc. dropped their call for two interest-rate hikes by India’s central bank through March next year, saying an interim US-Iran peace deal has reduced the risk of higher oil prices fueling inflation.
 
India, which is heavily reliant on oil imports from the West Asia, faces headwinds from higher energy prices as well as forecasts of a weaker monsoon season this year as the El Niño weather phenomenon takes hold. The lackluster rain so far is hampering the growing season for staples from rice to soybeans, as well as disrupting key sectors like construction.
 
 
“If the Middle East truce holds, then the Reserve Bank of India will not have to worry about at least one of the two shocks,” Citi’s Samiran Chakraborty and Baqar Murtaza Zaidi wrote in a note Wednesday. “This will offer the monetary policy committee some space to be patient and look through the El Nino driven weather shock.”
 
The duo would consider bringing back the hike expectations “if there is any breakdown in the Middle East truce or the El Nino shock destabilizes inflationary expectations,” they wrote.

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Citi also raised India’s growth forecast for the fiscal year through March 2027 by 30 basis points to 6.9 per cent and cut its estimates for inflation to 4.7 per cent from 4.9 per cent. Those figures are better than the RBI’s own projections released earlier this month. The central bank sees economic growth of 6.6 per cent in the period with inflation climbing to 5.1 per cent.
 
The revisions followed Citi’s cut to its average oil-price forecast for July through March to $70 a barrel from $93 previously.
 
As a result, the economists expect India’s balance-of-payments surplus to widen to $45 billion in the current fiscal year, mainly driven by a reduction in the net oil import bill. They also lowered their estimate for India’s current-account deficit to 0.9 per cent of gross domestic product from 2 per cent earlier. 

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Topics : Reserve Bank of India Citigroup RBI

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First Published: Jun 18 2026 | 11:05 AM IST

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