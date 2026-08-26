Commercial sector funding more than doubles to ₹10.65 trn in April-July

The flow of financial resources to the commercial sector more than doubled to ₹10.65 trillion during April-July FY27 from ₹4.48 trillion a year ago, driven by a sharp increase in non-food bank credit, according to the latest data released by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI).

Credit growth was broad-based across industry, services, agriculture and personal loans, with infrastructure also witnessing healthy demand, analysts said. Large companies, as well as micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs), also displayed broad-based expansion, they said.

RBI data showed that non-food bank credit flows stood at ₹6.69 trillion during April-July FY27, sharply higher than ₹0.73 trillion in the year-ago period. Total outstanding credit from bank and non-bank sources stood at ₹323.14 trillion as of July 31, up 17.4 per cent year-on-year.

Funding from non-bank sources rose to ₹3.96 trillion during April-July FY27 from ₹3.76 trillion a year ago, while funding from foreign sources increased to ₹2.08 trillion from ₹1.39 trillion. Analysts attributed the increase in foreign funding to recent RBI measures on external commercial borrowings (ECBs) and overseas borrowing.

“The growth has been broad-based across segments, whether it be retail or corporate, and whether you look at infrastructure also. All segments have been firing. In non-bank sources, foreign sources likely grew on account of foreign direct investment,” said Saurabh Bhalerao, director, CareEdge Ratings.

The RBI, in its latest monthly bulletin, said bank credit continued to record robust growth across major sectors in June 2026. Credit to the agriculture sector accelerated, while industrial credit growth sustained its momentum, aided by an expansion in credit to large industries. Personal loans also picked up in June, supported by housing loans and loans against gold jewellery.

According to the latest data on sectoral deployment of bank credit for June, advances to agriculture and allied activities registered year-on-year growth of 16.8 per cent, compared with 6.8 per cent a year ago.

All three industry categories — micro and small, medium, and large industries — displayed broad-based expansion, the RBI said. Among major industries, credit to infrastructure, engineering, food processing, textiles, construction, basic metals and metal products, petroleum, coal products and nuclear fuels, and chemicals and chemical products recorded buoyant year-on-year growth.

Credit to the personal loans segment grew 15.8 per cent in June, compared with 11.7 per cent a year ago.

Banks are increasingly focusing on MSMEs and secured retail loans, with gold and vehicle loans witnessing growth, while housing credit has been relatively slower amid yield pressures, said Sachin Sachdeva, vice-president and sector head, financial sector ratings, Icra.

“Most banks have remained focused on micro small and medium enterprises (MSME) and secured retail over the past few quarters. Within secured retail, growth has been particularly strong in gold loans and vehicle loans, as banks seek to maintain yields amid pressure on funding cost. Within the mortgages segment, focus is more on loans against property (LAP) than home loans as the former offer relatively better yields,” Sachdeva said.

“Alongside MSME and secured retail, banks have also seen growth in corporate book in the last few quarters. Persistently elevated yields in the bond market led to shifting some credit demand to banks, which continued to offer relatively attractive financing rates. Additionally, the steady asset quality in the wholesale book in the last few years has also boosted the sector’s confidence and supported a renewed focus on corporate lending,” he added.

Sachdeva also pointed to an increase in corporate credit deployment over the past two to three quarters, supported by improving asset quality.