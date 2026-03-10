Cyber fraudsters dupe 76,794 people of ₹712 crore in Odisha in 18 months

Replying to a question in the state Assembly, Majhi said a staggering 49,426 complaints involving financial losses of Rs 432.28 crore due to cyber fraud were registered in 2025. The number of complaints spiked significantly in a year as the National Cyber Crime Reporting Portal and police stations across the state had recorded 27,368 complaints involving Rs 279.71 crore in financial losses between June and December 2024.

Official data presented in the House indicated that cybercrime incidents have been steadily rising in Odisha. The state recorded 2,348 cybercrime cases in 2023, which increased to 2,501 cases in 2024 and further rose to 2,803 cases in 2025, reflecting a 12 per cent increase last year. The spike mirrors the nationwide trend where online scams, phishing attacks, fake investment schemes and digital arrest frauds have gone up.

However, despite the huge financial losses suffered by victims, authorities have been able to refund only about Rs 8 crore, while around Rs 92 crore has been blocked or frozen in suspicious bank accounts with the assistance of banks and financial institutions.

The chief minister informed that cyber offences in the state range from financial fraud and social media scams to hacking and identity theft. The Odisha Police have separately registered 2,482 financial fraud cases involving Rs 259 crore and 1,689 cases of social media scams with financial losses exceeding Rs 1.28 crore, besides 14 hacking incidents and over 50 other fraud cases between June 2024 and December 2025.

“The state government has already turned its focus to curb cyber crimes. We have set up 34 cyber police stations and the police personnel posted in the police stations have undergone specialised training to deal with cybercrime investigations,” he added.

Meanwhile, the Odisha Police have launched an extensive state-wide crackdown under “Operation Cyber Kavach” to curb the menace. As part of the operation, police teams across districts have examined 34,101 suspected mule bank accounts and arrested 336 people allegedly linked to cyber fraud networks.