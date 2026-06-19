Datanomics: FCNR (B) share in NRI deposits halves over the past decade

After taking steps to bear the full hedging cost for fresh foreign currency non-resident (bank), or FCNR (B), deposits, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on June 17 temporarily withdrew the interest rate ceiling on such deposits along with non-resident external (NRE) deposits with specific maturities. This would give banks greater freedom to offer attractive rates to NRIs in their dollar- and rupee-denominated deposits. The move aims to boost foreign exchange (forex) inflows to shore up the rupee's value. NRI deposits' share in total deposits has slipped from 9.03 per cent in 2015-16 (FY16) to 5.98 per cent in FY26. Total deposits nearly trebled during the period. On the other hand, FCNR (B)'s share in total NRI deposits has halved from 40.27 per cent in FY14 to 20.38 per cent in FY26. The FY14 peak occurred when then RBI Governor Raghuram Rajan opened a concessional swap window during the 2013 “taper tantrum”. Rupee-denominated NRE deposits have remained the dominant choice, holding above 50 per cent share since 2012. State Bank of India and HDFC Bank were among the first to hike deposit rates on FCNR (B) accounts.