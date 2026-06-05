Deposit, lending rates harden despite RBI's monetary policy rate pause

Commercial banks’ lending rates edged higher in April, even as the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) had left the policy repo rate unchanged.

"Transmission in the credit market moderated during March-April with some hardening in deposit and lending rates," RBI Governor Sanjay Malhotra told media in the post-monetary policy interaction on Friday. The uptick in lending rates was also supported by robust credit demand.

The weighted average lending rate (WALR) on fresh rupee loans extended by scheduled commercial banks (SCBs) rose by 10 basis points to 8.5 per cent in April, from 8.4 per cent in March. Lending rates increased at both public and private sector banks, while foreign banks recorded a marginal moderation.

The one-year median marginal cost of funds-based lending rate (MCLR) for SCBs also rose, increasing to 8.65 per cent in May 2026 from 8.55 per cent in April.

By contrast, the weighted average domestic term deposit rate (WADTDR) on fresh rupee deposits declined to 5.77 per cent in April, compared with 6.07 per cent in March.

“Since the April meeting, the weighted average call rate traded within the policy corridor, while short-term money market rates, especially rates of commercial papers and certificates of deposit, moderated before coming under pressure again in May. G-Sec yields eased in April following the ceasefire announcement in West Asia but firmed up in May,” said Malhotra.

Bank credit growth remained strong at 16 per cent year-on-year as of end-April, while deposit growth lagged at 12.3 per cent.

After cutting the policy repo rate by a cumulative 125 basis points in 2025, the RBI’s six-member Monetary Policy Committee opted to leave rates unchanged at its February, April and June meetings.

According to the RBI, the cumulative 125-basis-point reduction in the policy repo rate led to an 83-basis-point decline in the WALR on fresh rupee loans and an 89-basis-point decline in rates on outstanding loans between February 2025 and April 2026. On the deposit side, the WADTDR on fresh rupee deposits declined to 5.77 per cent in April, compared with on fresh deposits fell by 85 basis points during the same period, while rates on outstanding deposits softened by 50 basis points.

Responding to a question on monetary policy transmission, Malhotra said the pass-through of rate cuts had been satisfactory. “The credit growth has been very robust at over 16 per cent in banking. It will be satisfactory, given the whole macroeconomic situation. It is quite satisfactory and we will continue to work on further improving it wherever we find there is scope,” he added.