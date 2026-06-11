DFS Secretary Lohiya named director on RBI, SBI central boards

The government has nominated Sanjay Lohiya, secretary, Department of Financial Services (DFS), Ministry of Finance, to the central boards of both the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) and State Bank of India (SBI).

Lohiya has been appointed as a director on the RBI’s Central Board with effect from Thursday, replacing former DFS Secretary Nagaraju Maddirala, who retired last month.

In a stock exchange notification, SBI said the government has nominated Lohiya as a director on its Central Board with immediate effect.

Lohiya, a 1994-batch Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer of the Assam-Meghalaya cadre, took charge as DFS secretary on June 1.

The Department of Financial Services oversees public sector banks, financial institutions and insurance companies.