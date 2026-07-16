Digital payments firms lead fintech revenues; wealthtech tops profit pool

At the industry level, fintech firms clocked ₹1.03 trillion in revenue in financial year 2024-25 (FY25), growing 22.4 per cent from ₹84,400 crore in FY24. This is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 18 per cent to reach ₹2.4 trillion in FY30, according to the report.

The industry's net profit stood at ₹2,300 crore in FY25, compared with a loss of ₹5,800 crore in FY23. This is expected to reach ₹4,300 crore in FY30.

"We believe FY27 is likely to be a year of earnings reset due to new regulations on incentives and payment revenues over the next five years, and we expect fintechs to drive revenue growth and capitalise on scale to improve profitability. A more balanced view from the government on merchant discount rate (MDR) on Unified Payments Interface (UPI) will go a long way in allowing the industry to invest in deepening the market among the underbanked," the report said.

MDR refers to the fee merchants pay for accepting a digital payment method. UPI continues to remain free of MDR, with banks and fintech players bearing the processing costs.

The industry believes it requires between ₹10,000 crore and ₹15,000 crore to sustain and grow UPI, or risk growth stagnation, Business Standard reported earlier.

The report added that India's fintech sector is valued at more than $100 billion based on market capitalisation and the last deal valuation of unlisted companies. Payments and wealth-tech dominate, followed by lending-tech and insurtech.

"Large stocks (like Paytm and PB Fintech) had corrected by 50-60 per cent within six months of listing and have rerated with the rise in profit pools. Even among new listings and unlisted players, valuations have taken a haircut vis-a-vis earlier valuations, reflecting realism in the outlook on growth and valuation levels," the report said.

The report said the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has already tightened the regulatory framework for the sector, leaving limited scope for further incremental measures.