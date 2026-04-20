El Niño Impact on rural credit is likely to be lagged, localised
El Niño may not trigger systemic rural credit stress, but risks could emerge later and vary by region, crop cycles and lender exposure
Aathira Varier Mumbai
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The weather pattern, El Niño, is unlikely to cause systemic rural credit stress in 2026, as risks will remain lagged, localised, and state-specific, according to a report by India Ratings. Also, larger, diversified non-banking financial companies (NBFCs) are better positioned to manage El Niño-related volatility.
Topics : El Nino Credit India Ratings & Research