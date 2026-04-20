El Niño Impact on rural credit is likely to be lagged, localised

The credit sector is likely to be affected not just by aggregate rainfall outcomes but also by spatial distribution and timeliness. A temporal skew in rainfall is more impactful than cumulative rainfall, as it coincides with the critical maturity phase of kharif crops, thereby influencing harvest quality, price realisation, and post-harvest cash flows.

The report said that diversified lenders benefit from geographic spread, earnings buffers, and collection resilience. Repayment pressure typically surfaces after farm cash buffers weaken, particularly when kharif outcomes affect rabi funding and subsequent income cycles, pushing potential stress into Q3 and Q4 FY27.

“El Nino conditions and a likely below-normal monsoon are unlikely to cause systemic credit stress in rural and semi-urban areas. The impact is likely to be asymmetric across regions, asset classes, and lenders due to variables such as availability of irrigation cover, credit sensitivity of asset classes, and diversification in the books of lenders,” says Karan Gupta, director, FI, Ind-Ra.

Historically, El Niño has coincided with below-normal monsoons in the majority of instances, with 16 of 22 El Niño years since 1901 resulting in drought-like conditions in India.

While the severity has varied, credit stress has typically emerged with a lag in tractor and farm equipment finance portfolios, rural unsecured MFI loans, affordable housing loans in rural and semi-urban areas, LAP exposures backed by agricultural or farm-adjacent incomes, and MSME lending linked to agri value chains (transporters, input dealers, small traders). Monsoon underperformance is most likely to reflect in a rise in delinquencies with a lag.

In FY27, India Ratings expects state-level outcomes to diverge based on irrigation intensity and rainfall dependence. Rain-fed Maharashtra and parts of Karnataka face the highest exposure and are likely to be most vulnerable due to lower irrigation penetration, while Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, and Uttar Pradesh benefit from stronger irrigation cover.

The geographic diversification of NBFCs, coupled with calibrated provisioning and collection infrastructure, should allow stronger lenders to absorb and unwind stress without lasting impact on credit profiles. NBFC-MFIs and tractor or agri-equipment finance portfolios are the most sensitive to transient income disruptions.