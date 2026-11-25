This is aimed at preventing multiple small-value withdrawal claims from adding to EPFO’s transaction processing load, the people said.

The technology for the facility is ready, and two rounds of testing across separate user cohorts have been completed. Bugs identified during the trials have also been resolved, the officials said. However, technical glitches remain in the migration to EPFO’s new software platform, Centralised IT-Enabled System 2.0 (CITES 2.0). These are being addressed before the potential rollout, they added.

The EPFO has completed the development of the UPI facility, including security and performance testing. It has also conducted live testing through a Closed User Group (CUG) to assess instant EPF claim settlement and real-time payments through the Bharat Interface for Money (BHIM) app using UPI, officials said.

In CUG testing, 102 PF claims were been successfully settled, with over ₹4.97 lakh credited instantaneously to beneficiaries’ bank accounts through UPI, the officials said.

The testing is being monitored in coordination with the Centre for Development of Advanced Computing, National Payments Corporation of India, BHIM, State Bank of India and other stakeholders. Fine-tuning and performance optimisation are being undertaken based on observations during the trials to improve the system’s stability and reliability, said the people.

Emailed queries sent to EPFO and the labour ministry did not elicit any response until press time.

This facility will allow PF members to receive approved withdrawals directly in their bank accounts via UPI, using the BHIM app. This is expected to reduce the time taken between claim approval and the credit of funds. Members will continue to be subject to existing withdrawal eligibility conditions and limits.

The facility is part of EPFO’s broader technology upgrade under its EPFO 3.0 initiative, which seeks to make PF services more accessible by reducing the need to approach EPFO offices for routine transactions.