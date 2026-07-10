Equity mutual fund inflows jump 26% to ₹28,973 crore in June: Amfi

Equity-oriented mutual fund schemes witnessed a net inflow of ₹28,973 crore in June, a sharp surge of 26 per cent from the preceding month,amid volatile market conditions, according to data released by the Association of Mutual Funds in India (Amfi) on Friday.

Overall, the mutual fund industry reported a net outflow of ₹52,949 crore in June, lower than the ₹64,131 crore outflow in May, primarily due to a withdrawal of ₹1.09 trillion from debt-oriented schemes.

Consequently, the industry's assets under management (AUM) rose to ₹82.22 trillion at the end of June from ₹81.6 trillion a month earlier.

According to the data, net inflows into equity schemes stood at ₹28,973 crore in June, compared with ₹22,908 crore in May.

Inflows stood at ₹38,440 crore in April, ₹40,450 crore in March, ₹25,978 crore in February and ₹24,028 crore in January.

Within the equity category, midcap funds garnered ₹6,090 crore the highest inflow during the month, followed by small cap funds at ₹5,602 crore and flexi cap funds at ₹5,231 crore.Large cap funds received an inflow of ₹2,067crore.

On the other hand, dividend yield funds and equity-linked savings schemes (ELSS) witnessed net outflows during the month.

Also, gold exchange traded funds (ETFs) recorded a net inflow of ₹3,443 crore in June against a netoutflow of ₹725 crore in May.