FCNR(B) swaps: Banks limited to 1 day a week, delaying $ transfer to RBI

The arrangement means dollars mobilised late in a week can sit on a bank’s books for several days before being swapped with the RBI. As a result, the pace of FCNR(B) mobilisation and the corresponding rise in the RBI’s foreign currency assets may not move in tandem in the short term, as not all dollars raised by banks would have been transferred to the central bank by a given reporting date. Banks can access the window only on their designated day.

“Each bank has been assigned one day in a week to access the swap window, although multiple banks can access it on the same day. Banks have been divided across different days of the week, and a bank can access the window only once a week. So, the amount mobilised in the previous week is taken up for swapping when the bank’s designated day comes in the following week. There is therefore a lag between mobilisation and the actual swap with the RBI,” said a banker.

As a result, there is a lag in the reflection of dollars in the foreign exchange (forex) reserves kitty of the central bank.

The RBI announced the concessional dollar-rupee swap facility on June 5 for fresh FCNR(B) deposits with original maturities of three to five years. Operationalised on June 8 and open until September 30, the facility allows banks to swap the foreign currency raised through these deposits with the RBI at the prevailing spot rate, with the central bank providing the currency back at maturity at a concessional cost. The measure was aimed at encouraging banks to raise foreign currency deposits from non-resident Indians and shore up forex liquidity.

“Timing of each swap depends on when the deposits are mobilised relative to the bank’s allotted day, so a portion of the dollars raised under the scheme remains with banks temporarily before being transferred to the RBI,” said another banker.

The surge in banking system liquidity beyond ₹3 trillion seen recently has been driven by a combination of these FCNR(B)-linked inflows and roughly ₹1 trillion in government expenditure, said market participants.

The net liquidity in the banking system was in a surplus of ₹3.48 trillion on Sunday, latest data from the RBI showed. Consequently, the central bank conducted two variable rate reverse repo (VRRR) auctions on Monday. Banks bid a cumulative ₹1.54 trillion, against a notified amount of ₹2 trillion.

The weighted average call rate — which is the operating target of monetary policy — settled at 5.09 per cent on Monday, unchanged from the previous close.