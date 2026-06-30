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Domestic financial system remains resilient despite external shocks: RBI

Banks remain safe and sound, supported by strong capital, continued improvement in asset quality, and stable profitability, says the RBI's Financial Stability Report

RBI, Reserve Bank of India

(Photo: Reuters)

Aman Sahu New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Jun 30 2026 | 4:46 PM IST

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India's domestic financial system remains resilient, supported by strong balance sheets of banks and non-bank financial institutions, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) said in its June 2026 Financial Stability Report (FSR).
 
The RBI said banks remain safe and sound, backed by strong capital levels, continued improvement in asset quality, and stable profitability.
 
According to the report, macro stress test results showed that the banking system remains well-positioned to absorb potential shocks.
 
The RBI also said AI-enabled cyberattacks are the most important near-term challenge from the perspective of cyber threats, according to the bi-annual FSR.  Growth in gold imports decelerated "substantially" in May 2026 compared to April, the report added.
 
 
(This is a breaking news story. More details are awaited)

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First Published: Jun 30 2026 | 4:30 PM IST

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