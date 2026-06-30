Domestic financial system remains resilient despite external shocks: RBI

India's domestic financial system remains resilient, supported by strong balance sheets of banks and non-bank financial institutions, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) said in its June 2026 Financial Stability Report (FSR).

The RBI said banks remain safe and sound, backed by strong capital levels, continued improvement in asset quality, and stable profitability.

According to the report, macro stress test results showed that the banking system remains well-positioned to absorb potential shocks.

The RBI also said AI-enabled cyberattacks are the most important near-term challenge from the perspective of cyber threats, according to the bi-annual FSR. Growth in gold imports decelerated "substantially" in May 2026 compared to April, the report added.