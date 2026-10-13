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Home / Finance / News / Fintech funding up 14% to $2.2 bn in Jan-Sep, deal count falls 41%: Tracxn

Fintech funding up 14% to $2.2 bn in Jan-Sep, deal count falls 41%: Tracxn

This year's funding is still only about 40 per cent of the peak of $5.5 billion recorded in the first nine months of 2021

Fintech

Funding in the first nine months of 2025 stood at $1.9 billion

Press Trust of India New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Oct 13 2026 | 10:40 AM IST

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Indian fintech companies raised $2.2 billion in January-September 2026, up 14 per cent from a year earlier, even as the number of funding rounds fell 41 per cent, with five deals of $100 million or more making up nearly half the total, according to Tracxn.

Funding in the first nine months of 2025 stood at $1.9 billion. The number of rounds dropped to 153 from 260 a year ago, the data intelligence platform said in a report.

This year's funding is still only about 40 per cent of the peak of $5.5 billion recorded in the first nine months of 2021.

The five largest rounds together brought in about $1.1 billion. CRED's $540 million Series H round in June, backed by Meta, alone accounted for about a quarter of all funding.

 

The others were KreditBee's $220 million Series E in April, Weaver's $103 million Series B in March, Slice's $100 million Series D in September and Navi's $100 million Series C in August.

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Late-stage funding, which includes Series C and later, private equity and pre-IPO rounds, nearly doubled to $1.5 billion from $751 million, despite fewer deals (25 against 30). It made up 67 per cent of all capital raised and was the only stage to grow.

Early-stage funding (Series A and B) fell 33 per cent to $668 million across 52 rounds, from $1 billion across 82 rounds. Seed funding dropped 57 per cent to $73.8 million across 76 rounds, from $173 million across 148 rounds.

The number of companies raising funds for the first time nearly halved to 30 from 59, the report said. Existing investors in the sector fell to 125 from 192, and first-time investors fell to 33 from 48.

By segment, digital lending attracted the most funding at $809 million, followed by payments at $776 million and investment tech at $450 million.

Bengaluru's share of fintech funding rose to 62 per cent ($1.4 billion) from 52 per cent a year earlier. Mumbai followed with 24 per cent and Gurugram with 7 per cent.

The sector produced three new unicorns, startups valued at $1 billion or more: Square Yards, KreditBee and Neo Group, compared with two a year earlier.

There were three initial public offerings, up from two. They were led by Augmont, which had a market capitalisation of $757 million at its IPO in August, followed by Turtlemint ($471 million, June) and Kissht ($305 million, May).

Acquisitions fell 45 per cent to 11 from 20. The largest was Indiabulls Group's $110 million purchase of Fintech Cloud, followed by Oxyzo's acquisition of GoldenPi for $4.4 million and Choice's purchase of Fintoo for $1.1 million.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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First Published: Oct 13 2026 | 10:40 AM IST