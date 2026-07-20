The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Monday said inflows from the concessional swap schemes to attract foreign capital stood at $20.72 billion till July 17, of which inflows under the FCNR(B) scheme amounted to $17.4 billion.
 
The scheme has been operational since June 8, 2026.
 
Inflows under overseas foreign currency borrowings (OFCB) stood at $1.97 billion and those under external commercial borrowings (ECB) at $1.34 billion through the swap facility.
 
"With a view to strengthen our balance of payments and incentivise capital inflows, RBI had announced a series of measures, including a facility for offering concessional swaps for fresh FCNR(B) deposits, OFCB and ECB inflows, on June 5, 2026," the RBI said.