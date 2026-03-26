Founders of India's first ETF re-enter MF space with Lakshya AMC

Benchmark Asset Management was set up in 2001 and acquired by Goldman Sachs in 2011. Its schemes are now managed by Nippon Life India Asset Management. The fund house had launched India’s first ETF, Nifty BeES, in 2001.

Since then, passive funds have become a significant part of the MF industry, driven by institutional flows and rising adoption among high-net-worth investors. Fund houses currently manage nearly ₹15 trillion through passive funds. However, the segment accounts for 19 per cent of the industry's total assets under management (AUM), trailing active funds by a big margin in terms of penetration.

According to the founders, passive offerings and innovation through quantitative (quant) strategies will be at the core of the new fund house. They said their interpretation of quant investing differs from traditional approaches. “Our approach to quant is about using a formula to solve a problem, not just stock-picking. The emphasis will be on structured, index-based solutions rather than actively managed funds,” said Rajan Mehta.

The founding team of Lakshya AMC also includes Ashish Shah, the managing director of its sponsor firm Wealth First Portfolio Managers.

The founders said the new venture would focus on identifying gaps rather than replicating existing offerings. "We have a clear view of the kind of problems we want to solve. The team will continue with the approach they took at Benchmark, where products such as Nifty BeES and Liquid BeES were built around specific market needs,” said Ashish Shah.

The latest MF entrant is the first fund house to be based out of Ahmedabad. According to Mehta, the AMC is preparing to hit the market in the next three months.