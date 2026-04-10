Four executive directors in fray for RBI deputy governor's post

Vivek Deep, Rohit Jain, Radha Shyam Ratho and Ajay Kumar will likely be interviewed for the post on Monday.

Deep, the senior-most executive director, looks after currency management and the payment and settlements department, among others. Deep was appointed as executive director in September 2020.

Jain and Ratho were appointed executive directors in December 2020. Jain looks after the department of supervision, while Ratho looks after Financial Markets Operations Department, Department of External Investments and Operations, among others.

Kumar was appointed as executive director in August 2021. Before becoming executive director, Kumar headed the New Delhi Regional Office of RBI as Regional Director. He looks after the Internal Debt Management Department, and External Investments and Operations.

At present, RBI has 16 executive director-rank officers, including the Chief Financial Officer.

T Rabi Sankar joined the Reserve Bank of India in 1990 and worked in various capacities until he assumed the Office of Deputy Governor in May 2021.

Last year, the government reappointed him for another year, effective May 3. He was instrumental in setting up RBI’s screen-based anonymous Negotiated Dealing System in Government Securities with guaranteed settlement through a central counterparty.

Under Rabi Sankar’s watch, the RBI launched one of its most ambitious projects in recent times — the Central Bank Digital Currency (CBDC) pilot project for both wholesale and retail segments, in 2022.