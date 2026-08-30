Sunday, August 30, 2026 | 11:32 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch

Buzzing :

Stock Market HighlightsGold MonetisationUS CPT RulesNepal Rejects Foreign RescueCredit Card spending JulyIndia state fiscal healthPriority Jewels IPONepal flash floodsWeather Forecast
Home / Finance / News / FPIs turn buyers for second month, invest ₹30,919 crore in August

FPIs turn buyers for second month, invest ₹30,919 crore in August

The inflow follows ₹20,200 crore invested in July, marking a sharp turnaround after four consecutive months of heavy selling

foreign portfolio investors (FPIs)

The continuation of foreign buying in August was supported by improving domestic fundamentals as well as a relatively favourable global backdrop | Illustration: Ajaya Mohanty

Press Trust of India New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Aug 30 2026 | 11:31 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) infused ₹30,919 crore in Indian equities in August, extending their buying streak to a second straight month, amid improving corporate earnings, resilient economic activity, stable rupee and easing geopolitical concerns.

The inflow follows ₹20,200 crore invested in July, marking a sharp turnaround after four consecutive months of heavy selling.

FPIs had withdrawn Rs 49,340 crore in June, ₹32,963 crore in May, ₹60,847 crore in April and a massive ₹1.17 trillion in March. Prior to the selling streak, they had invested ₹22,615 crore in February, according to CDSL data.

The two straight months of buying, following the worst six-month stretch in years, offer the first indication of a possible trend reversal.

 

However, foreign investors remain net sellers in Indian equities in 2026, with withdrawals of ₹2.23 trillion so far. This is higher than the ₹1.66 trillion outflow recorded during the entire 2025.

Also Read

fpi, foreign portfolio investors

FPIs sell ₹5,040 crore worth of equities, highest since June 8

FPIs invest in Indian equities in August

FPIs pump in over Rs 27k cr in Aug; highest monthly flow since Sept 2024

Adani, Adani Group

Sebi rejects settlement applications by 13 foreign funds in Adani probe

share market, stock market

US, India unattractive on free cash flow yields: Goldman Sachs report

foreign direct investment (FDI), foreign portfolio investment (FPI)

FPIs add ₹23,544 cr to Indian equities in Aug on earnings, rupee stability

"The important factors driving the FPI flows into India are the reversal of the chip trade, the stability in the rupee and, more importantly, the improving earnings growth in India," V K Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist, Geojit Investments, said.

The continuation of foreign buying in August was supported by improving domestic fundamentals as well as a relatively favourable global backdrop.

"Corporate earnings showed signs of improvement during the June quarter, helping ease concerns around the earnings slowdown that had weighed on foreign investor sentiment earlier. Resilient economic activity and strengthening credit growth also reinforced confidence in India's medium- to long-term growth prospects," Himanshu Srivastava, Principal, Manager Research, Morningstar Investment Research India, said.

Global factors also turned relatively supportive during parts of the month.

Easing geopolitical concerns aided risk sentiment, while expectations of softer US interest rates and a rotation of global capital away from the crowded AI and semiconductor trade in markets such as Korea and Taiwan created room for incremental allocations towards India, he added.

However, tensions in West Asia and uncertainty over crude oil prices continued to remain an overhang.

"Cash flows suggest returning conviction; futures suggest lingering caution. The trend may be turning, post AI and war-related worries receding," Manish Bhandari, CEO and Portfolio Manager, Vallum Capital, said.

Going ahead, investors will closely monitor movements in Brent crude prices and developments surrounding US-Iran tensions. Escalating US-Canada trade tensions could further add to market uncertainty and keep investors cautious, Pabitro Mukherjee, Deputy Vice President-Research, Bajaj Broking, said.

Elevated US bond yields also remain a key concern, with markets awaiting upcoming inflation data ahead of the Federal Reserve's policy meeting in mid-September.

On the domestic front, Q1 GDP growth and inflation data will remain key indicators to watch for institutional flows, he added.

Foreign investor interest also extended to the debt market. They invested ₹ 627 crore through the Fully Accessible Route (FAR) and ₹289 crore through the Voluntary Retention Route (VRR). However, they pulled out ₹2,318 crore through the general route.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

RBI, FCNR(B), bank deposits, Foreign investors

Bank deposits shrink as lenders cut high-cost bulk funds amid FCNR inflows

RBI, Reserve Bank of India

Govt to buy back ₹30,000 cr securities on Sep 3 amid surplus liquidity

disinvestment, finance ministry, PSB disinvestment

Govt achieves 78% of FY27 divestment, asset monetisation target in Apr-Aug

rupee

Rupee declines 10 paise to 95.55 against US dollar during early trade

Nirmala Sitharaman, Nirmala

FMs to discuss trade, digital currency in runup to Brics meet on Sept 12-13

Topics : FPIs FPI inflows Indian equities FPI indian equities Foreign Portfolio Investors

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 30 2026 | 11:31 AM IST