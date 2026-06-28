GIFT City to offer fintechs runway that home turf doesn't to drive growth

A payment service provider (PSP) licence from the International Financial Services Centres Authority (IFSCA) is increasingly being seen as a gateway to pursue use cases such as capital market transactions, treasury infrastructure, and multi-currency payment solutions that may not be feasible under domestic regulatory frameworks such as the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI’s) payment aggregator-cross border (PA-CB) regime.

Indian fintechs, including Skydo and XFlow, which have received in-principle approval for IFSCA PSP licences, along with Decentro, which has obtained a full licence, are also lining up banking partnerships as they launch operations this year.

“We realise this is a new opportunity where we can have a first mover’s advantage. There are use cases like trade finance, which has picked up really well in GIFT City, treasury, and other things. By the end of 2027, we should be close to a $1 million mark in revenue from PSP licence here,” said Rohit Taneja, founder and chief executive officer (CEO), Decentro.

GIFT City is a special financial jurisdiction designed to support offshore and cross-border financial services, with the PSP licence providing a regulatory framework for payment businesses operating in that ecosystem.

The licence opens up five activities such as account and e-money issuance service, escrow services, cross-border money transfer and merchant acquisition.

Operators on the International Trade Financing Services (ITFS) Platform, a regulated electronic marketplace for financing international trade receivables, are seeking cross-border mandate and payment collection infrastructure comparable to India's Electronic National Automated Clearing House (eNACH), creating another potential use case for PSPs.

“eNACH doesn’t work internationally. ITFS operators are asking PSPs like us to build the equivalent of eNACH infrastructure. This is what the PSP licence could also enable us to do,” said Ashwin Bhatnagar, cofounder and CEO, Xflow.

eNACH is a domestic payments infrastructure operated by the National Payments Corporation of India that enables recurring bank debits within India and does not extend to international payment flows.

GIFT’s growing traction as an international financial jurisdiction is also drawing greater interest from fintech firms seeking to facilitate cross-border investment flows, such as Indians investing overseas and non-resident Indians investing in India. These activities can be more efficiently supported under an IFSCA PSP licence than the PA-CB framework.

“Over two to three years, there has been a lot of activity of fund management entities opening up in GIFT City, higher traction of NRI (non-resident Indian) activity, plus Indians investing abroad. PSPs are allowed to process capital market and current account transactions. PA-CBs cannot process payments for Indians investing abroad or NRIs investing in India; in GIFT, there is no such restriction,” said Movin Jain, co-founder, Skydo.

Executives said fintechs have stepped up their focus on GIFT City this year as the jurisdiction gains traction and the companies themselves are in a stronger financial position to commit capital and resources to expansion there.

Separately, companies are also exploring licences in key markets across North America, Europe, and South East Asia to expand digital payments business beyond their existing cross-border activities.

Benefit boost