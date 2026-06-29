Monday, June 29, 2026 | 11:33 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Finance / News / Global bond funds flock to India after tax relief measures, aiding rupee

Global bond funds flock to India after tax relief measures, aiding rupee

Overseas investors have stepped up purchases of Indian govt bonds after Centre scrapped taxes on debt investments and relaxed ownership limits, improving market's appeal and supporting capital inflows

bonds, India bond market

The tax break may boost the returns for foreigners by 15%-20%, according to Deloitte India | Image: Bloomberg

Bloomberg
3 min read Last Updated : Jun 29 2026 | 11:32 AM IST

Listen to This Article

By Subhadip Sircar
 
Global funds are piling into Indian government bonds after New Delhi removed taxes on debt for foreign investors and eased ownership caps, along with moves that have helped stabilize the rupee. 
 
Overseas flows into index-eligible bonds have increased by ₹32,630 crore ($3.5 billion) since the June 5 reforms, according to latest available Clearing Corp. of India data, though part of the increase reflects the addition of more bonds to the category. Pictet Asset Management and Neuberger Berman Group LLC said they’re looking to add exposure, while M&G Investments has turned more positive after the latest steps.
 
 
“India now looks better differentiated from other emerging bond markets, where policy flexibility and credibility are more constrained,” said Low Guan Yi, head of Asia fixed income at M&G Investments in Singapore. 
 
Earlier this month, New Delhi scrapped taxes and removed limits on the ownership of some bonds for global funds. The central bank also said it will subsidize hedging costs for non-resident deposits and offshore borrowings by companies. The measures came after the rupee fell to record lows amid pressure from higher energy prices and record equity market outflows.

Also Read

India economy, rupee depreciation, balance of payments, private investment, manufacturing slowdown

India's debt market needs structural reforms to support growth: Deloitte

borrowing, bonds, bond market

Banks wait & watch as dollar-bond investors seek richer returnspremium

Bonds

Bond market outlook: Fed's hawkish turn may pull Indian Gsec lower

DIIs, FPIs, NSE-listed firms, March 2025 shareholding, Prime Database, mutual funds ownership, insurance companies investment, foreign investors, domestic equity market, Indian stock market

Pictet, Neuberger to boost India bond exposure after policy reforms

rbi

RBI allows banks to open repatriable rupee accounts for overseas investors

 
The tax break may boost the returns for foreigners by 15%-20%, according to Deloitte India. 
 
India’s efforts to draw foreign capital contrast with responses elsewhere in Asia, where policymakers have relied more on interest rate hikes to support the currency. Bank Indonesia undertook a surprise rate hike last week and announced plans to intensify interventions to shore up the rupiah, while authorities in the Philippines warned speculators betting against the peso after previously raising rates to curb inflation.
 
“We see scope for increased allocation as India offers a relatively high-yielding, lower-beta alternative to some other EM markets,” said Carrie Liaw, senior investment manager for emerging market fixed income at Pictet Asset. 
 
The measures have helped the rupee recover the record low of near 97 per dollar hit last month. On Thursday, the currency rose for a fifth day, marking its longest winning run in a year. They have also boosted the prospects of eventually getting the securities cleared and settled through Euroclear, a move that would make India’s onshore debt market easier for foreign investors to access, according to Prashant Singh, senior portfolio manager at Neuberger. 
 
Not all investors are ready to consider raising exposure immediately.
 
“While it is positive in the medium to long term, heightened Middle East risks remain a hurdle for now, though will create buying opportunities over the next few months,” said Kenneth Akintewe, head of Asian sovereign debt at Aberdeen Investments. 

More From This Section

Axis Bank CEO Amitabh Chaudhry

Banks may use NRI deposits to ease funding pressures: Axis Bank CEO

RUPEE

Rupee rises 20 paise to 94.25 against US dollar during early trade

Illustration: Ajaya Mohanty

GIFT City to offer fintechs runway that home turf doesn't to drive growthpremium

green, planet blue

Going green for planet blue: Sustainable finance returns to lenders' agendapremium

gst

GST at 10: Govt bets on AI and data integration to ease compliance

Topics : India bond India bond market Foreign investors

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 29 2026 | 11:32 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LiveStocks to Watch TodayGoldman Sachs Forecast on India GDPHighest FD Rates in June 2026Gold and Silver Rate TodayIran on Strait of Hormuz Persistence Share CrashesFIFA World Cup 2026 MatchesAastha Spintex IPO Open TodayNHAI Project