Govt accepts ₹12,604 crore in G-Sec buyback against ₹20,000 crore offer

The government on Tuesday accepted bids worth Rs 12,604 crore in the buyback auction of government securities against the notified amount of Rs 20,000 crore, with investors offering securities worth Rs 16,959 crore.

The Reserve Bank of India accepted the largest quantum under the 7.33 per cent GS 2026, purchasing securities worth Rs 8,960.69 crore against offers totalling Rs 9,160.69 crore.

The central bank also bought back Rs 2,400 crore of the 8.15 per cent GS 2026, nearly the entire amount offered of Rs 2,450 crore.

Under the 5.74 per cent GS 2026, the RBI accepted Rs 893 crore against bids worth Rs 3,618 crore, while it purchased Rs 350 crore of the 8.24 per cent GS 2027 against offers amounting to Rs 1,730 crore.

The cut-off prices were set at Rs 100.48 for the 7.33 per cent GS 2026, Rs 100.10 for the 5.74 per cent GS 2026, Rs 100.86 for the 8.15 per cent GS 2026, and Rs 101.40 for the 8.24 per cent GS 2027.

The buyback was aimed at retiring short-dated government securities and smoothing the government's redemption profile while managing liquidity in the bond market.