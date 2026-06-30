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Home / Finance / News / Govt approves ₹1.25 trillion outlay for India Semiconductor Mission 2.0

Govt approves ₹1.25 trillion outlay for India Semiconductor Mission 2.0

Under ISM 1.0, the government approved 10 major projects with cumulative investments of roughly ₹1.60 trillion across six Indian states as of December 31, 2025

semiconductor

ISM 2.0 aims to strengthen support for chip manufacturing, design and skill development while positioning semiconductors as a strategic sector for economic resilience, digital infrastructure and technological self-reliance. (Image: Bloomberg)

Anjaly Raj New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 30 2026 | 2:16 PM IST

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The Union finance ministry has approved an outlay of ₹1.25 trillion for the India Semiconductor Mission (ISM) 2.0, which will now be sent to the Union Cabinet for approval, NDTV Profit reported on Tuesday.
 
The ministry's Expenditure Finance Committee (EFC) reportedly approved the scheme's outlay last week.
 
The proposed outlay of ₹1.25 trillion marks a significant increase from the ₹76,000 crore allocated under ISM 1.0, offering fiscal support of up to 50 per cent for silicon fabs, compound semiconductor facilities, assembly and testing units, and chip design.   Also Read: Centre likely to extend India Semiconductor Mission 2.0 tenure to 12 years
 
 
Under ISM 1.0, the government approved 10 major projects with cumulative investments of roughly ₹1.60 trillion across six Indian states as of December 31, 2025.
 

Focus of ISM 2.0

 
ISM 2.0 aims to strengthen support for chip manufacturing, design and skill development while positioning semiconductors as a strategic sector for economic resilience, digital infrastructure and technological self-reliance. The enhanced budgetary support is expected to accelerate project execution, attract private investment and expand domestic capacity across the semiconductor value chain.

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The proposed outlay is expected to place greater emphasis on financial and non-financial incentives for compound semiconductor units, as well as manufacturers of gases, ingots and other raw materials used in chip fabrication and packaging, Business Standard reported in May.
 
The scheme is also expected to strengthen domestic chip design capabilities by supporting companies that retain intellectual property rights in India.
 
In the Union Budget 2026-27, the government allocated ₹1,000 crore for ISM 2.0.

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Topics : semiconductor Finance Ministry Union Cabinet BS Web Reports

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First Published: Jun 30 2026 | 2:16 PM IST

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