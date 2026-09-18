Govt considers mechanism to check pass-through of MDR to customers

Starting October 15, UPI transactions over ₹ 2,000 to specific merchants will attract an MDR of 0.4 per cent, capped at ₹ 300 for transactions of ₹ 75,000 or more. Small merchants that transact up to ₹ 100,000 per month through UPI will remain fully exempt from the charges.

Person-to-merchant (P2M) transactions up to ₹ 2,000 will remain free of MDR. Peer-to-peer (P2P) transactions, such as transfers among family and friends, will also remain free.

Following the announcement of the MDR rollout, there have been fears that merchants may increase prices to compensate for the charges they may have to pay banks on eligible UPI transactions.

"Monitoring will be done to check that merchants are not passing on the MDR to consumers," the official said requesting anonymity. However, he did not specify what mechanism the government is likely to implement. Currently, no legal framework to curb anti-profiteering related to this exists.

The government will also charge 18 per cent Goods & Services Tax (GST) on MDR, the official said, adding that businesses registered under GST should then be able to claim input tax credit (ITC) on the tax paid.

Additionally, the GST Council may also take up the matter later if required, the official said without specifying it may feature in the agenda for the Council’s meeting on October 7.

The official emphasised that the MDR rollout has not been implemented under any external pressure referring to allegations that the MDR is aimed at addressing US’ concerns. On Thursday, Department of Financial Services (DFS) also clarified this in a post on X.

“Few allegations are in the media that the MDR has been introduced because of external pressure. They are giving reference to US Trade Representative (USTR) report of 2026,” the DFS said in its post.

The USTR report has raised two issues: the inability of US electronic payment services suppliers to participate in the UPI ecosystem in India, and the National Payment Corporation of India’s (NPCI’s) market-share limitation of 30 per cent for third-party application providers.

Addressing the first concern, the DFS said the NPCI circular issued on September 15 does not permit credit transactions on UPI through any card network other than RuPay. On the 30 per cent market-share cap, the DFS said NPCI had introduced the restriction in November 2020, but its implementation had been deferred because smaller companies lacked a self-sustaining revenue model to compete with market leaders.

“Thus introduction of MDR has been done with the intention of allowing more domestic companies to expand their operations,” the DFS added.