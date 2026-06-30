Govt extends CBDT Chairman Ravi Agrawal's tenure by 6 months till Dec 2026

The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet (ACC) has approved the reappointment of Ravi Agrawal as chairman of the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) on a contract basis for a further period of six months, from July 1, 2026, to December 31, 2026, or until further orders, whichever is earlier.

According to an order issued by the Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT) on Tuesday, the extension will be on the usual terms and conditions applicable to re-employed Central government officers and in relaxation of the Recruitment Rules.

Agrawal, a 1988-batch Indian Revenue Service (IRS) officer, took charge as CBDT chairman on July 1, 2024. Although he superannuated on September 30, 2024, he was retained as the direct taxes chief on a contract basis till June 30, 2025. His tenure was subsequently extended till June 30, 2026. The latest ACC decision grants him another six-month extension till the end of December 2026.