Govt extends CBDT Chairman Ravi Agrawal's tenure by 6 months till Dec 2026
The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet approves Ravi Agrawal's reappointment as CBDT chairman on a contract basis from July 1 to December 31, 2026
Monika Yadav New Delhi
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The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet (ACC) has approved the reappointment of Ravi Agrawal as chairman of the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) on a contract basis for a further period of six months, from July 1, 2026, to December 31, 2026, or until further orders, whichever is earlier.
According to an order issued by the Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT) on Tuesday, the extension will be on the usual terms and conditions applicable to re-employed Central government officers and in relaxation of the Recruitment Rules.
Agrawal, a 1988-batch Indian Revenue Service (IRS) officer, took charge as CBDT chairman on July 1, 2024. Although he superannuated on September 30, 2024, he was retained as the direct taxes chief on a contract basis till June 30, 2025. His tenure was subsequently extended till June 30, 2026. The latest ACC decision grants him another six-month extension till the end of December 2026.
Before becoming chairman, Agrawal served as member (Administration) in the CBDT and held several key positions in the Income Tax Department over a career spanning more than three decades. He succeeded Nitin Gupta, a 1986-batch IRS officer, as CBDT chairman in June 2024.
As CBDT chairman, Agrawal oversees the administrative functioning of the Income Tax Department and provides strategic leadership to the Indian Revenue Service. His responsibilities include senior-level appointments and transfers, supervision of the Foreign Tax and Tax Research Division, implementation of Cabinet decisions relating to direct taxes, advising the Finance Ministry on tax policy matters, representing India at international tax forums such as the OECD and the United Nations, and overseeing public grievance redressal and administrative reforms in the department.
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First Published: Jun 30 2026 | 4:44 PM IST