Thursday, September 17, 2026 | 12:39 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Finance / News / Govt holds firm on UPI MDR as Opposition mounts pressure for rollback

Govt holds firm on UPI MDR as Opposition mounts pressure for rollback

Finance Ministry rejects claims of US pressure behind UPI MDR, as Opposition parties and trader groups demand reconsideration of the new merchant fee

UPI

Representative Image

Archis MohanAashish AryanDhruvaksh Saha New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Sep 17 2026 | 12:38 AM IST

Listen to This Article

The finance ministry on Wednesday asserted that policy decisions are made independently, with the goal of building a self-sustaining, inclusive, and affordable digital payments ecosystem, even as there was a clamour for a rollback of the decision to impose a merchant discount rate (MDR) of 0.4 per cent on transactions worth over ₹2,000 made via UPI. 
Ashwani Mahajan, national co-convenor of the Swadeshi Jagran Manch (SJM), the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS)-affiliated think tank, said the government should reconsider the move, calling it “most unfortunate”. 
In a video posted on X, Rahul Gandhi, Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, demanded that the levy be rolled back. Gandhi alleged that the government has put a tax on every single Indian by taxing UPI and giving a huge amount of money to the US. 
 
Seeking to debunk “the myth of external pressure,” the Union Ministry of Finance said since its launch in 2016, the UPI has grown into the world’s largest real-time interoperable payment system “entirely on India’s own terms.” 
The finance ministry said that UPI processed 24.5 billion transactions in August 2026 alone. “To keep this system self-sustainable, secure and innovative, a small fee on high-value merchant transactions helps fund better infrastructure and cybersecurity, support for small merchants in tier III–VI towns and rural areas and awareness and incentives to expand UPI adoption,” it said. 

Also Read

UPI, PAYMENT

MDR on UPI payments likely to unlock ₹15K-21K crore revenue poolpremium

UPI

Higher-than-expected 40 bps UPI fee set to boost fintech earningspremium

Representative image

Datanomics: Remittances to India from Aus, Saudi cost double the UN targetpremium

UPI

Apps oppose platform fee ban on UPI bill payments under new MDR normspremium

illustration: ajaya mohanty

MDR on UPI payments face 18% GST; registered biz can claim input tax creditpremium

Government sources said there was no question of rethinking the MDR issue. When asked whether the government was considering withdrawing Tuesday’s notification on MDR, which kicks in from October 15, a top government official said a decision had been taken and there was no question of reversing it. 
However, sections within the government and the larger Sangh Parivar conceded the “poor optics” of the notification, which came just days after India successfully hosted the Brics Summit, where it showcased its affordable digital public infrastructure.
Sources in the Laghu Udyog Bharti, an RSS affiliate that voices the interests of small and medium enterprises and traders, said their stakeholders had concerns about the MDR. 
SJM’s Mahajan said banks had not demanded the MDR. “In fact, UPI has reduced transaction costs of banks. So many ATMs have closed down because they are no longer required, and banks should be happy with the zero-MDR system,” Mahajan argued. He said UPI is a public good, and contributes to the ease of doing business, and cybersecurity and other such expenses are part of the banks’ own operations. 
Referring to concerns raised by the United States Trade Representative (USTR) over the zero-MDR regime for UPI, Mahajan said that was because American card companies had lost out to UPI, and India had started saving a significant amount of foreign exchange outgo from these card companies. The SJM national co-convenor said imposing MDR “is demeaning an achievement of Bharat, which has global appeal.” 
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi had alleged that the government surrendered to US diktat, while the White House had restricted H-1B visas for Indians and the US House of Representatives passed a resolution authorising US President Donald Trump to impose 100 per cent tariffs on countries like India that purchase Russian crude.   
The BJP hit back, accusing the Congress of spreading “fake news” and saying the government had made it absolutely clear that MDR charges would not be levied on consumers. Leaders of the Rashtriya Janata Dal, and the Left parties termed it an anti-people decision brought under US pressure. 
At a meeting of the parliamentary standing committee on finance that took place on Wednesday morning, Opposition MPs said that there was a “sense of outrage” across the country.

More From This Section

Ilustration: Binay Sinha

Commerce ministry seeks five-year RoDTEP extension, higher FY27 outlaypremium

EPFO logo

EPFO wage ceiling raised to ₹25,000 for better social security net

upi, mdr

RAI warns UPI merchant fee could push small retailers back towards cash

UPI, online payment, UPI apps

MDR may push small merchants, price-sensitive consumers towards cash: GTRI

fintech AI India, agentic AI fintech, agentic payments, Paytm AI, Pine Labs P3P, Razorpay AI, Cashfree Payments, Juspay, NPCI UAP, Unified Agentic Protocol, UPI agentic payments, AI agents payments, fintech margins, AI payments India

'No question of rethinking 0.4% UPI MDR above ₹2,000': Govt official

Topics : UPI MDR merchant discount rate MDR Digital Payments

Buzzing :

Stock Market LiveEPFO Ceiling HikeStocks to BuyNifty OutlookUPI vs CardsMPs on UPI FeeUPI MDR on shopUPI charges explainedPranav Constructions Share

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 17 2026 | 12:11 AM IST