Govt mops up ₹45,306 cr from disinvestment, asset monetisation in FY26

The government's combined mop-up from disinvestment and asset monetisation stood at Rs 45,306 crore in FY26, exceeding the Revised Estimates, Minister of State for Finance Pankaj Chaudhary said on Monday.

The government had pegged Miscellaneous Capital Receipts, which includes PSU disinvestment and public asset monetisation, at Rs 33,837 crore in the Revised Estimates (RE) for 2025-26.

"Government of India realised an amount of Rs 45,306.05 crore in FY 2025-26, which included Rs 16,885.56 crore from disinvestment and Rs 28,420.49 crore from Asset Monetisation," Chaudhary said in a written reply to the Lok Sabha.

For the current fiscal, the government has budgeted Rs 80,000 crore under Miscellaneous Capital Receipts.

So far in FY27, it has realised Rs 59,083 crore under Miscellaneous Capital Receipts, which included about Rs 6,367 crore from asset monetisation.

Besides, Rs 52,716 crore has come from disinvestment through Offer for Sale of Central Bank of India, Coal India Ltd, Life Insurance Corporation (LIC), NHPC, NLC India, General Insurance Corporation of India, Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd, and Cochin Shipyard, as well as strategic disinvestment of Indian Medicines Pharaceuticals Corporation Ltd.

Disinvestment receipts in 2025-26 stood at Rs 16,886 crore, while in 2024-25 it was Rs 10,163 crore. In FY24, FY23 and FY22, it was Rs 16,507 crore, Rs 35,294 crore and Rs 13,534 crore, respectively.