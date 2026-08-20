Govt reappoints Anand Mahindra to RBI Board; Somanath Panicker joins

The government has reappointed Anand Mahindra, chairman of the Mahindra Group, as a part-time, non-official director on the Central Board of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) for four years with effect from August 20, 2026, or until further orders, whichever is earlier.

The government has also appointed former Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) chairman Somanath Sreedhara Panicker as a part-time, non-official director on the RBI’s Central Board for a four-year term from August 20, 2026, or until further orders, whichever is earlier.