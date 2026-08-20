Govt reappoints Anand Mahindra to RBI Board; Somanath Panicker joins
Both will serve as part-time, non-official directors for four years from August 20, 2026, or until further orders, whichever is earlier
BS Reporter Mumbai
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The government has reappointed Anand Mahindra, chairman of the Mahindra Group, as a part-time, non-official director on the Central Board of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) for four years with effect from August 20, 2026, or until further orders, whichever is earlier.
The government has also appointed former Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) chairman Somanath Sreedhara Panicker as a part-time, non-official director on the RBI’s Central Board for a four-year term from August 20, 2026, or until further orders, whichever is earlier.
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Topics : Reserve Bank of India Anand Mahindra RBI
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First Published: Aug 20 2026 | 10:18 PM IST