Friday, May 01, 2026 | 01:33 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Finance / News / Govt to continue with budgeted capex due to global uncertainties: Official

Govt to continue with budgeted capex due to global uncertainties: Official

Expenditure Secretary V Vualnam said the upcoming few months, the next quarter and the year ahead would be very difficult to envisage with lots of possible stress points

Capex, Budget, Capital expenditure

The government is committed to the budgeted Rs 12.22 trillion capital expenditure | Photo: Shutterstock

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : May 01 2026 | 1:30 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The government is committed to the budgeted Rs 12.22 trillion capital expenditure in the current fiscal despite the fiscal stress arising from the ongoing West Asia crisis, a senior official said on Friday.

Expenditure Secretary V Vualnam said the upcoming few months, the next quarter and the year ahead would be very difficult to envisage with lots of possible stress points.

" So the fiscal stress is indeed very much a reality, but at the same time the priority sectors... the CAPEX would really be a priority item which we would like to preserve and ensure that it continues at the budgeted level," Vualnam said at the ICPP Growth Conference organised by the Ashoka University.

 

He said highways, railways, shipping, ports, and urban development sectors would be the focus areas for FY'27 capex.

Stating that the current global uncertainties have thrown a "very challenging situation" for India, he said, the government has been proactive in trying to tackle each situation with agility.

But India's fiscal prudence has put the country on a very good footing in the current unpredictable times, he added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Goods and Services Tax, GST

Like-for-like GST growth declines to five-year low of 5.57% in FY26

Goods and services tax, GST collection, GST Revenue

Gross GST collection rises 8.7% to record high of ₹2.43 trillion in April

loans, borrowers, women

Why women entrepreneurs in India struggle to access complex business loans

Reserve Bank of India (RBI)

Record low rupee may end India's cheap-money era, force RBI policy shift

FDI

FDI inflows set to top $90 billion in FY26, says DPIIT secretary

Topics : Capital Expenditure Capex Capex spending

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 01 2026 | 1:30 PM IST

Explore News

H1 Visa Fraud Stocks to Watch TodayStock Market Holiday on Maharashtra DayDividend StocksHindustan Unilever Results PreviewGold and Silver Rate TodayApartment Price in Delhi-NCR RiseQ4 Results TodayGold Demand in IndiaPersonal Finance