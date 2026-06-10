Govt to switch Rs 30,000 crore of bonds through auction on June 15

The government on Tuesday announced a switch auction of government securities worth Rs 30,000 crore, under which it will buy back eight securities maturing between 2027 and 2030 and issue longer-dated bonds maturing between 2034 and 2039.

According to a notification issued by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), the switch auction will be conducted on June 15.

The securities proposed to be switched out include Rs 4,000 crore each of the 6.79 per cent GS 2027, 6.64 per cent GS 2027, 7.37 per cent GS 2028, 7.59 per cent GS 2029 and 7.04 per cent GS 2029; Rs 3,000 crore of the 8.60 per cent GS 2028; Rs 2,000 crore of the 7.26 per cent GS 2029; and Rs 5,000 crore of the 7.88 per cent GS 2030.

The destination securities comprise the 7.50 per cent GS 2034, 6.67 per cent GS 2035, 6.22 per cent GS 2035, 6.92 per cent GS 2039, 6.64 per cent GS 2035, 6.33 per cent GS 2035 and 6.64 per cent GS 2035.

The auction will be conducted using the multiple-price method through the RBI’s e-Kuber platform. Bids will be accepted between 10.30 am and 11.30 am on June 15, while the result will be announced on the same day.

Settlement of the auction will take place on June 16.