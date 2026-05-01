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Home / Finance / News / Gross GST collection rises 8.7% to record high of ₹2.43 trillion in April

Gross GST collection rises 8.7% to record high of ₹2.43 trillion in April

Gross revenues from domestic transactions were up 4.3 per cent to over ₹1.85 trillion, while GST mop-up from imports rose by a massive 25.8 per cent to ₹57,580 crore in April 2026

Goods and services tax, GST collection, GST Revenue

The previous all-time high collection was recorded in April last year at over ₹2.23 trillion

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : May 01 2026 | 12:15 PM IST

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Gross GST collection rose 8.7 per cent in April to a record of about ₹2.43 trillion in April, government data showed on Friday.

The previous all-time high collection was recorded in April last year at over ₹2.23 trillion.

Gross revenues from domestic transactions were up 4.3 per cent to over ₹1.85 trillion, while GST mop-up from imports rose by a massive 25.8 per cent to ₹57,580 crore in April 2026.

Refunds were up 19.3 per cent to ₹31,793 crore during April.

After adjusting refunds, net Goods and Services Tax (GST) mop-up was up 7.3 per cent to about ₹2.11 trillion.

 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics : GST sale April GST collections GST collection GST collections

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First Published: May 01 2026 | 12:00 PM IST

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