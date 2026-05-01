Gross GST collection rises 8.7% to record high of ₹2.43 trillion in April
Gross revenues from domestic transactions were up 4.3 per cent to over ₹1.85 trillion, while GST mop-up from imports rose by a massive 25.8 per cent to ₹57,580 crore in April 2026
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Gross GST collection rose 8.7 per cent in April to a record of about ₹2.43 trillion in April, government data showed on Friday.
The previous all-time high collection was recorded in April last year at over ₹2.23 trillion.
Gross revenues from domestic transactions were up 4.3 per cent to over ₹1.85 trillion, while GST mop-up from imports rose by a massive 25.8 per cent to ₹57,580 crore in April 2026.
Refunds were up 19.3 per cent to ₹31,793 crore during April.
After adjusting refunds, net Goods and Services Tax (GST) mop-up was up 7.3 per cent to about ₹2.11 trillion.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
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First Published: May 01 2026 | 12:00 PM IST