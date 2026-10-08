GST Council recommends exemption of tax on seeds meant for sowing

The GST Council has recommended an exemption from tax on storage and warehousing services for agricultural seeds meant for sowing. At its meeting on Thursday, the Council also recommended an exemption for agricultural support services involving the curing of coffee provided by coffee curers to cultivators. Sources stated that the exemption for storage and warehousing is available for agricultural produce that has undergone only such processing as a cultivator or producer would ordinarily carry out. The exemption has been proposed through an amendment to Entry 24B of Notification No. 12/2017, sources said. The exemption has been proposed through an amendment to Entry 24B of Notification No. 12/2017, sources said.

“Seed for sowing is graded, treated and packed before it reaches the farmer, and on that reasoning it fell outside the entry. The exemption now rests on what the goods are rather than how far they have been processed, and the cost of holding seed will no longer enter the price at which seed reaches the cultivator. The meaning of seed is drawn from the seeds law,” officials said.

On the second exemption recommended by the Council for support services involving the curing of coffee provided by coffee curers to cultivators, officials said the curing of coffee supplied to cultivators has been granted an exemption because it is an activity that has been found to fall outside the general exemption for services relating to cultivation, as it is carried out at a separate unit.