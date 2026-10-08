Thursday, October 08, 2026 | 09:16 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Finance / News / GST Council recommends exemption of tax on seeds meant for sowing

GST Council recommends exemption of tax on seeds meant for sowing

The GST Council has proposed exempting storage and warehousing services for seeds meant for sowing, along with coffee-curing services provided by coffee curers to cultivators

GST

The exemption has been proposed through an amendment to Entry 24B of Notification No. 12/2017, sources said

Sanjeeb Mukherjee New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 08 2026 | 9:14 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The GST Council has recommended an exemption from tax on storage and warehousing services for agricultural seeds meant for sowing.
 
At its meeting on Thursday, the Council also recommended an exemption for agricultural support services involving the curing of coffee provided by coffee curers to cultivators.
 
Sources stated that the exemption for storage and warehousing is available for agricultural produce that has undergone only such processing as a cultivator or producer would ordinarily carry out.
 The exemption has been proposed through an amendment to Entry 24B of Notification No. 12/2017, sources said.
 
“Seed for sowing is graded, treated and packed before it reaches the farmer, and on that reasoning it fell outside the entry. The exemption now rests on what the goods are rather than how far they have been processed, and the cost of holding seed will no longer enter the price at which seed reaches the cultivator. The meaning of seed is drawn from the seeds law,” officials said.
 
 
On the second exemption recommended by the Council for support services involving the curing of coffee provided by coffee curers to cultivators, officials said the curing of coffee supplied to cultivators has been granted an exemption because it is an activity that has been found to fall outside the general exemption for services relating to cultivation, as it is carried out at a separate unit.
 

More From This Section

GST Council, GST refunds, input tax credit

GST Council ends GST officers' arrest powers; ₹10,000 limit for notices

Shaji | Image: https://nabventures.in

Micro lenders urged to factor climate risks into rural credit decisions

C S Setty, Chairman, SBI

Deposit rates unlikely to rise for upto 3 months: SBI chairman Setty

personal loan online

RBI rate cycle: How much did borrowers and savers actually benefit?

rupee, banknotes

Rupee rises 10 paise to 96.65 against US dollar during early trade

Topics : GST goods and service tax agriculture economy Agriculture products seeds

Buzzing :

Stock Market LiveStocks to WatchNana Patekar DeathStocks to buyRBI Hikes Repo RateRBI Repo Rate Hike HistoryQ2 results todayRBI MPC Inflation ForecastKalyan Jewellers shares

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 08 2026 | 9:01 PM IST