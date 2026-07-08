Half of first-time credit card users are Gen Z, says CIBIL report

Half of India's first-time credit card users are now from Generation Z (Gen Z) and nearly half come from semi-urban and rural (SURU) markets, highlighting a shift in the country's credit card market as younger consumers and borrowers outside metropolitan cities increasingly adopt formal credit, according to a TransUnion CIBIL report.

Its latest white paper, Beyond the Swipe 2026: How India Uses Cards as a Credit Instrument, showed that, as of March 2026, 50 per cent of new-to-credit-card (NTCC) consumers were aged 30 years or below, up from 43 per cent in March 2022. At the same time, 46 per cent of first-time cardholders came from semi-urban and rural markets, compared with 42 per cent four years ago.

The report noted that credit cards are no longer confined to urban, affluent borrowers, with younger consumers and those outside metropolitan centres increasingly entering the formal credit ecosystem.

India's credit card market has expanded sharply over the past decade. The number of credit card holders rose 3.6 times to 5.2 crore in March 2026 from 1.4 crore in March 2016, while the number of active credit cards increased fivefold to 10.7 crore.

“There is a great maturity in the credit card market in India. It has seen significant growth over the last 10 years but, when looked at over the recent couple of years, the credit card market is not growing both in terms of balances and number of cardholders, in spite of credit performance improving considerably,” said Bhavesh Jain, managing director and chief executive officer (CEO), TransUnion CIBIL.

He explained that as credit cards compete with personal loans, consumer durable loans and other retail products, these other retail products have grown significantly faster than credit cards.

The report said that as the credit card market expanded over the last 10 years, cardholders also began carrying a wider mix of credit products. Active credit cards accounted for 56 per cent of consumption-led credit accounts in March 2016, which declined to 38 per cent in 2026. Card balances as a share of consumption-led credit balances also fell from 36 per cent to 26 per cent over the same period.

Outstanding credit card balances grew at an even faster pace, rising 8.3 times to Rs 3.1 trillion from nearly Rs 40,000 crore over the same period. The average outstanding balance per consumer also more than doubled to Rs 65,000 from Rs 31,000, reflecting higher card usage.

However, despite the rapid growth, India's credit card penetration remains relatively low. Only 25 per cent of credit-active consumers held a credit card as of March 2026, compared with 70 per cent in the United Kingdom, 62 per cent in Colombia, and 98 per cent in Hong Kong, suggesting significant headroom for expansion.

The report also found that many first-time card users are no longer entering the formal credit system through credit cards alone. About 25 per cent of NTCC consumers already had three or more active credit products when they obtained their first credit card, indicating that cards are increasingly being added to an existing credit portfolio rather than serving as a consumer's first formal borrowing product.

Among younger borrowers, the trend is even more pronounced. Nearly one-third of Gen Z consumers aged 24-30 already had at least two active credit accounts before obtaining their first credit card in 2024, compared with a much lower share among millennials when they entered the market in 2018. Gen Z borrowers were also more likely to hold consumer durable loans and small-ticket personal loans before receiving their first card.

Early card usage among Gen Z was stronger than previous cohorts. Around 28 per cent accumulated balances exceeding Rs 25,000 within three months of receiving their first credit card, compared with about 20 per cent of millennials in 2018. Nearly 69 per cent of Gen Z first-time cardholders also took another credit product within a year of getting their first card, compared with 55 per cent of millennials.