HDFC Bank raises $1.75 bn through overseas bond issue to fund business

HDFC Bank has raised $1.75 billion through overseas bonds to fund its business growth.

HDFC Bank , acting through GIFT City Branch, has completed the issue of $1.75 billion in senior unsecured bonds, the bank said in a regulatory filing.

The private sector lender has raised $500 million with notes carrying a coupon rate of 5.159 per cent and maturing in three years, while the remaining $1.25 billion five-year paper carries a coupon rate of 5.4 per cent, it said.

These papers will be listed on India INX (India International Exchange (IFSC) Limited) and NSE International Exchange (NSE-IX) , it added.