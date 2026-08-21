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Home / Finance / News / HDFC Bank raises $1.75 bn through overseas bond issue to fund business

HDFC Bank raises $1.75 bn through overseas bond issue to fund business

HDFC Bank , acting through GIFT City Branch, has completed the issue of $1.75 billion in senior unsecured bonds

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The private sector lender has raised $500 million with notes carrying a coupon rate of 5.159 per cent and maturing in three years

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Aug 21 2026 | 12:51 PM IST

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HDFC Bank has raised $1.75 billion through overseas bonds to fund its business growth.

HDFC Bank , acting through GIFT City Branch, has completed the issue of $1.75 billion in senior unsecured bonds, the bank said in a regulatory filing.

The private sector lender has raised $500 million with notes carrying a coupon rate of 5.159 per cent and maturing in three years, while the remaining $1.25 billion five-year paper carries a coupon rate of 5.4 per cent, it said.

These papers will be listed on India INX (India International Exchange (IFSC) Limited) and NSE International Exchange (NSE-IX) , it added.

 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics : HDFC Bank HDFC Bonds

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First Published: Aug 21 2026 | 12:51 PM IST