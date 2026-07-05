Q1 results preview: Banks' earnings may reflect healthy loan growth

Banks that have changed their product-mix in favour of high-yielding assets are expected to report an improved net interest margin (NIM).

Public-sector banks, however, are likely to see their margins range-bound, according to brokerages.

According to Bloomberg consensus estimates, the aggregate net profits of the banking sector are estimated to rise 9.4 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹90,591 crore in Q1FY27 from ₹82,833 crore a year earlier. On a sequential basis, however, net profits are expected to decline 3.8 per cent from ₹94,182 crore reported in the March quarter.

Private banks are expected to lead earnings growth, with aggregate net profits estimated at ₹49,457 crore, up 11.4 per cent Y-o-Y and marginally higher than in the preceding quarter. Among large private lenders, Axis Bank is expected to report the highest earnings growth, with net profits estimated to rise 22.9 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹7,134 crore. “NII (net interest income) growth will be in line with average loan growth as the rise in yield on advances (is expected) to be in tandem with the rise in the cost of deposits. Consequently, NIM will be stable sequentially,” Yes Securities said in a note on Axis Bank.

Public-sector banks, meanwhile, are expected to post slower earnings growth. Aggregate net profits are estimated to rise 7 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹41,135 crore but decline 8.4 per cent sequentially.

Among state-run lenders, Punjab National Bank is expected to report the highest profit growth, with earnings estimated to rise 186 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹4,784 crore.

According to a report by Motilal Oswal Financial Services, external benchmark-linked loan portfolios have largely absorbed the impact of the repo-rate cuts over the past six months. The brokerage expects changes in the product-mix to drive yields.

The brokerage expects NIM expansion among IndusInd Bank, Federal Bank (adjusted NIM) and DCB Bank during the quarter. HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank and Axis Bank are likely to report a marginal decline in margins. Among other private lenders, AU Small Finance Bank, Bandhan Bank and Equitas Small Finance Bank are expected to clock quarter-on-quarter NIM declines of around 13 basis points, 10 basis points, and 14 basis points, respectively. The margins of public-sector banks are expected to remain broadly stable.

On asset quality, Motilal Oswal said stress in unsecured retail loans, including personal loans and credit cards, had continued to ease, while that in the microfinance portfolio is nearing normalisation.

The brokerage said its channel checks indicated no immediate impact of the West Asia conflict on banks’ asset quality, although higher input costs and pressure on borrowers’ profitability could weigh on some sectors. It expects credit costs to remain steady for large private banks and benign for state-run outfits.

Yes Securities said the average yield on the 10-year government bond increased 25 basis points sequentially to 6.96 per cent during Q1FY27.