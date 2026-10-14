IDBI Bank deal to bolster Fairfax's India financial services play further

The Cabinet’s approval of a 60.72 per cent stake sale in IDBI Bank to Fairfax Financial Holdings for ₹52,878 crore will deepen the Canadian group’s presence in India’s financial services sector.

Through FIH Mauritius Investments, Fairfax held 40 per cent in CSB Bank and 26.8 per cent in IIFL Capital Services as of June 2026. Its stakes in 5paisa Capital and IIFL Finance stood at 24.5 per cent and 13.6 per cent, respectively, as of September.Fairfax, through FAL Corporation, held a 65 per cent stake in Valueattics Re, India’s first privately owned domestic reinsurer, as of March 2026. It also held 49 per cent in Go Digit Infoworks Services Ltd as of June 30, 2026. The company is the promoter of Go Digit General Insurance. Beyond financial services, Fairfax has exposure to specialty chemicals maker Fairchem Organics. As of September 2026, FIH Mauritius Investments held a 54.6 per cent stake in the company, while FIH Private Investments held another 2.6 per cent.