IFSCA tightens scrutiny of fund managers and capital market units

The International Financial Services Centres Authority (IFSCA) has stepped up enforcement against alleged non-compliance by fund management entities (FMEs) and capital market intermediaries (CMIs), issuing show-cause notices to nearly 10 entities in recent months, according to sources.

The unified regulator for GIFT City in Gujarat has sought explanations from these fund houses over alleged lapses. Failure to respond could result in regulatory action, including cancellation of licences, people familiar with the matter said.

The regulator has also intensified scrutiny of other units operating in the GIFT International Financial Services Centre (IFSC), as part of efforts to strengthen compliance with the special economic zone (SEZ) framework. In parallel, IFSCA is preparing a detailed matrix of non-compliances and corresponding penalties for IFSC units, sources added.

In 2024, the regulator had issued warnings and advisories to several entities for failing to meet “substance requirements”, such as maintaining a minimum number of on-ground employees and other prescribed thresholds.

In a press release issued on Wednesday, the IFSCA said that in its recent supervisory visits it had observed that certain capital market intermediaries were non-compliant with regulatory requirements such as absence of a principal officer or compliance officer, lack of infrastructure, and trading being carried out through remote access.

“Based on the supervisory findings, IFSCA has initiated appropriate regulatory action against the concerned CMIs in accordance with the applicable regulatory framework,” stated IFSCA.

“Sometimes regulators may take such measures to bring in ‘extra discipline’ — so that entities are cautious and do not take the ecosystem or compliance very lightly. This is a balancing act. The number of entities registered in GIFT City has surged manifold in the last five years, so it is understandable that regulatory actions will also increase,” said a person familiar with the developments, adding that the issues are unlikely to “rock the boat” for business activity in the financial hub.

As of December 2025, more than 200 FMEs and around 300 schemes were operating out of GIFT City, with commitments exceeding $32 billion.

Industry sources said most of the issues stem from inspections conducted over the past two years and largely relate to operational lapses. Some have called for a more lenient approach in dealing with such issues to support the ecosystem’s growth.

“The regulations have been evolving in GIFT City. Entities need to get attuned to these changes. Some entities might have already rectified the gaps or alleged violations since the inspections. On the other hand, in the absence of settlement proceedings, those unwilling to opt for adjudication have little choice but to await hearings with the regulator,” said another industry participant.

Sources added that FMEs and intermediaries are in the process of responding to the notices.

Emailed queries to IFSCA remained unanswered at the time of publication.

“For any industry to thrive, a conducive regulatory environment and active engagement with regulators on their expectations are essential. While intermediaries cannot abdicate their responsibility to ensure compliance with applicable laws, a more lenient and facilitative approach is warranted in circumstances where teams are lean and fund-raising is particularly challenging, so that the cost of compliance does not exceed the commercial viability of the business itself,” said Leelavathi Naidu, senior partner, RegFin Legal.