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India expands UPI footprint with launch at France's Galeries Lafayette

India launches UPI at Galeries Lafayette in Nice, expanding its digital payments footprint in France and enabling seamless transactions for Indian travellers

Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal (Photo: X/Piyush Goyal)

Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal (Photo: X/Piyush Goyal)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 16 2026 | 10:35 PM IST

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India on Tuesday launched Unified Payments Interface (UPI) at Galeries Lafayette, a famous department store in Nice, France.
 
Launching the UPI, Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal said it will further strengthen the economic and technological ties between India and France, reflecting the growing depth and ambition of our strategic partnership.
 
In 2024, UPI was launched at the Eiffel Tower in Paris.
 
"Delighted to launch UPI at the iconic Galeries Lafayette, Nice Massena, France. Bringing India's world-class digital payments platform to one of France's premier retail destinations marks another significant step in UPI's global expansion. With the participation of Lyra Collect and NIPL, this initiative showcases India's ability to deliver trusted, seamless, and interoperable digital solutions at scale," he said in a social media post.
 
 
Galeries Lafayette Nice Massena is the Nice branch of the famous French department store chain Galeries Lafayette.

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It is located in the heart of the city, near Place Massena, one of the most iconic landmarks.
 
The store offers over 600 brands, ranging from fashion, beauty and lifestyle.
 
UPI is now accepted in nine countries - Singapore, the United Arab Emirates, France, Mauritius, Nepal, Bhutan, Qatar, Sri Lanka and Cambodia - enabling Indian travellers to make seamless payments abroad through familiar platforms.
 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics : Piyush Goyal Unified Payments Interface UPI transactions France

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First Published: Jun 16 2026 | 10:35 PM IST

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