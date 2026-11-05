Gold loan book triples since 2023, delinquencies rise sharply in 2026

Delinquencies in India’s gold loan portfolio nearly doubled between March and August 2026, even as they remained below year-ago levels, while the overall portfolio nearly tripled since August 2023 to ₹22.5 trillion, according to a report by TransUnion CIBIL released on Thursday.

Growth in the segment is increasingly shifting towards larger-ticket loans and repeat borrowing, while stress remains concentrated among borrowers with multiple gold loans, smaller-ticket loans and a history of missed payments, prompting the credit bureau to urge lenders to look beyond the value of pledged gold.

“On a year-on-year basis, delinquencies have declined compared to August 2025. However, one important trend is the increase in stress between March 2026 and August 2026. During this five-month period, the delinquency rate has nearly doubled,” said Bhavesh Jain, managing director and chief executive officer, TransUnion CIBIL.

Jain attributed the rise to the number of gold loans held by a borrower, past repayment behaviour and loan size.

Loans overdue by 90 days or more accounted for 0.30 per cent of outstanding balances in August.

The gold loan portfolio now covers 55 million borrowers, equivalent to 21 per cent of credit-active consumers.

“Borrowers with four or more gold loan trade lines have a delinquency rate of 0.45 per cent. This is 1.5 times higher than the overall gold loan delinquency rate of 0.3 per cent. Importantly, this is not a small segment. As much as 27 per cent of the gold loan book comprises borrowers with four or more trade lines,” Jain said.

He compared the number with auto loans.

“Interestingly, this is comparable to the delinquency rate in the auto loan segment, which is around 0.5 per cent. This is despite the fact that gold is an appreciating asset, while a vehicle is largely a depreciating asset,” Jain said.

Borrowers with sanctioned gold loans of ₹10 lakh or more had a delinquency rate of just 0.2 per cent, he added.

Of the 42 million consumers who took a gold loan between July 2024 and June 2025, 17 per cent already had at least one loan that was 30 days or more past due in the preceding month, according to the report.

“It is important to look beyond the underlying gold collateral and assess the borrower’s overall credit profile,” Jain said.

Among borrowers with CIBIL scores of 800 or below, 29 per cent of those with gold loans of up to ₹2.5 lakh and 27 per cent of those with larger gold loans had an overdue obligation before borrowing.

For personal, business and property loans, the corresponding range was 5-18 per cent.

Around 42 per cent of such gold loan borrowers were current on all their loans 12 months later.

CIBIL refers to this as the “curing rate” — the share of borrowers who no longer show delinquency 12 months after taking a loan.

“In other words, borrowers under financial stress who take gold loans are more likely to regularise their repayment behaviour within 12 months compared to stressed borrowers taking certain other unsecured credit products,” Jain said.

However, he cautioned against drawing a direct causal link.

“We do not have a direct correlation to establish whether gold loans are being used to repay existing debt. We do not have visibility into how borrowers manage their cash flows or utilise the funds. However, our data clearly shows that these customers demonstrate an improvement in their repayment behaviour over time,” he said.

CIBIL also tracked around 30 million active borrowers with scores above 730, at least two years of credit history and no overdue loans as of December 2025.

Between January and June 2026, 7 per cent of them became overdue on some loan.

The share was 24 per cent among borrowers who had missed more than one payment in the previous six months, 15 per cent among those who also held business-oriented loans, and 10 per cent among those with non-mortgage balances of ₹5 lakh or more.

In the June quarter, lenders disbursed 37 million gold loans worth ₹8.2 trillion, according to the report.

Loan volumes fell 15 per cent year-on-year, while disbursal value rose 12 per cent.

Loans above ₹2.5 lakh grew 19 per cent.

“Growth in the gold loan segment is increasingly being driven by value rather than volume. There has been a shift towards higher ticket sizes since March, particularly from April 2026 onwards,” Jain said.

The average outstanding amount per borrower has doubled since 2023, he added.

Around 67 per cent of customers taking a gold loan already have a gold loan in their credit history, Jain said.

There is also a high probability that a borrower taking a gold loan will take another one within the next 12 months, indicating a strong pattern of repeat borrowing in the segment.

Gen Z now accounts for one in five gold loan originations, with the number of such borrowers rising 19 per cent year-on-year — the fastest increase among age groups, Jain said.

Women account for 41 per cent of gold loan originations, up from 40 per cent, with a higher share in semi-urban and rural markets.

According to the press release, two-thirds of gold loan originations came from semi-urban and rural areas.

Over the past five months, growth was stronger in western, eastern and northeastern states, while the south saw a marginal decline. The southern region, however, continues to lead in outstanding gold loans.

Jain cited demand for credit, convenience and rising gold prices as the main drivers of growth.

“It is a combination of demand, convenience and appreciation in gold prices,” he said.

The bureau said it had no data to establish a link between tighter unsecured lending and rising gold loan demand. The report also noted that outstanding balances continued to rise even as gold prices moderated.