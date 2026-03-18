India's outbound FDI falls to $2.76 billion in February: RBI data
Overseas investment declines year-on-year and sequentially, with moderation in equity commitments and mixed trends in loans and guarantees
Aathira Varier Mumbai
Listen to This Article
India’s outward foreign direct investment (FDI) declined to $2.76 billion in February 2026 from $4.30 billion in the same month last year. Sequentially, it was down from nearly $3.60 billion in January 2026, according to data from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI).
Outbound FDI, expressed as a financial commitment, has three components: Equity, loans, and guarantees. Outbound equity FDI commitment moderated to $1.11 billion in February from $2.61 billion a year ago. Sequentially, it also dropped from $1.71 billion in January 2026.
Debt (loans) fell to $714.30 million in February this year from $803.08 million in the same month last year. However, it was higher than $424.51 million recorded in January 2026. Guarantees issued also decreased to $936.93 million in February from $891.83 million in February 2025 and were lower than $1.46 billion in January 2026.
The data on key investments by companies showed Anupam Rasayan India Ltd has committed guarantees worth $200 million in Batam s.a.r.l, its joint venture based in Luxembourg, and separately committed guarantees worth $25 million for Doriath s.a.r.l, its wholly owned subsidiary based in Luxembourg.
Separately, Power Finance Corporation Ltd has committed a $44.24 million equity infusion for its wholly owned subsidiary PFC Infra Finance IFSC Ltd, based in IFSC GIFT City. Sunteck Realty Ltd has committed guarantees worth $21.25 million for Sunteck Lifestyle International, its wholly owned subsidiary based in Mauritius.
Oil India Ltd has committed loans worth $21.15 million for Beas Rovuma Energy Mozambique Ltd, its wholly owned subsidiary based in the British Virgin Islands.
More From This Section
Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel
First Published: Mar 18 2026 | 7:36 PM IST