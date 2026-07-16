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Home / Finance / News / India's fintech sector raises $2 bn in H1 2026, led by late-stage funding

India's fintech sector raises $2 bn in H1 2026, led by late-stage funding

Funding in India's fintech sector rose 42 per cent year-on-year to $2 billion in H1 2026, with late-stage companies accounting for four-fifths of the total capital raised

Fintech

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Ajinkya Kawale Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 16 2026 | 8:07 PM IST

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India's fintech industry raised $2 billion in the first half of calendar year 2026 (H1 2026) across 106 rounds, a 42 per cent rise from the $1.4 billion raised across 186 rounds in H1 2025, according to data from market intelligence platform Tracxn.
 
Sequentially, funding nearly doubled from $1.1 billion across 120 rounds in H2 2025.
 
In H1 2026, Cred raised $900 million in a Series H round, followed by KreditBee's $220 million Series E round and Weaver's $156 million Series D round.
 
About 80 per cent, or $1.6 billion, of the funding raised in H1 2026 went to late-stage companies, followed by 18.35 per cent, or $367 million, to early-stage firms. The remaining $68.6 million was absorbed by seed-stage startups.
 
 
The period also saw two companies go public — Kissht and Turtlemint. Square Yards and KreditBee emerged as unicorns.
 
Fintech companies recorded seven acquisitions in H1 2026, a decline of 30 per cent from 10 acquisitions in H2 2025 and 56 per cent from 16 acquisitions in H1 2025, the report said.  Fintech funding trends 
Period Funding ($ billion) Rounds
H1 2026 2 106
H2 2025 1.1 120
H1 2025 1.4 186
H2 2024 1.3 176
H1 2024 1.1 215
 Source: Tracxn

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First Published: Jul 16 2026 | 8:01 PM IST

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