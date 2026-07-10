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India's foreign exchange reserves rise by $7.26 billion to $674.19 billion

India's foreign exchange reserves increased by $7.26 billion in the latest reporting week, supported by a rise in foreign currency assets and gold reserves, RBI data showed

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Anjali Kumari Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 10 2026 | 7:57 PM IST

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India's foreign exchange reserves increased by $7.26 billion to $674.19 billion during the week ended July 4, driven by a rise in foreign currency assets and gold reserves, the latest data released by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) showed on Friday.
 
Foreign currency assets (FCAs), the largest component of the reserves, increased by $4.51 billion to $545.58 billion during the reported week. FCAs, expressed in dollar terms, include the effect of appreciation or depreciation of non-US currencies such as the euro, pound and yen held in the reserves.
 
"The RBI has been absorbing dollar flows, which has helped replenish reserves," a dealer at a state-owned bank said. "There have been inflows, but the central bank has been taking a significant part of those dollars," the dealer added.
 
 
Gold reserves rose by $2.67 billion to $105.21 billion during the week.
 
The Special Drawing Rights (SDRs) increased by $65 million to $18.62 billion. India's reserve position with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) also rose by $15 million to $4.79 billion, the RBI data showed.

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The country's forex reserves had declined by $5.65 billion in the previous reporting week to $666.93 billion.
 
The foreign exchange reserves had hit a record high of $728.49 billion in the week ended February 27, 2026, before declining as the RBI sold dollars intermittently to curb excessive volatility in the rupee. During the current month, the central bank has resumed dollar purchases amid sustained foreign exchange inflows, helping rebuild the reserves.
 
Meanwhile, the rupee ended nearly unchanged against the US dollar on Friday, supported by lower crude oil prices and a softer greenback.
 
It settled at 95.33 per dollar against the previous close of 95.38 per dollar.
 
However, the domestic currency declined around 0.1 per cent during the week as lingering geopolitical tensions in West Asia kept market participants cautious.

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Topics : RBI Forex reserves Indian rupee

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First Published: Jul 10 2026 | 7:57 PM IST

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