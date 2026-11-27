India's foreign exchange reserves declined by $4.44 billion to $700.90 billion during the week ended November 20, according to the latest data from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI).

The total reserves stood at $705.34 billion in the previous week ended November 13.

Foreign currency assets (FCAs), the largest component of the reserves, declined by $266 million to $583.19 billion during the reported week. FCAs, expressed in dollar terms, include the effect of appreciation or depreciation of non-US currencies such as the euro, pound, and yen held in the reserves.

Gold reserves declined by $4.10 billion to $94.52 billion during the reported week, while special drawing rights (SDRs) fell by $67 million to $18.45 billion. India's reserve position with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) fell by $15 million to $4.74 billion, the RBI data showed.

The total reserves are now about $84.8 billion below the all-time high of $785.7 billion touched in the week ended September 4, after significant foreign currency inflows through a special concessional swap scheme for diaspora deposits. The previous week's fall of $14.21 billion had been driven mainly by revaluation losses, led by gold reserves, which declined by $6.18 billion.