India's forex reserves rise $9.06 bn after four weeks on gold surge

India’s foreign exchange reserves increased after four weeks of consecutive fall by $9.06 billion to $697.12 billion during the week ended April 3, on the back of a rise in gold reserves, the latest data by the Reserve Bank of India showed.

Gold reserves increased by $7.22 billion during the reported week. Meanwhile, foreign currency assets rose by $1.78 billion to $552.85 billion during the same period.

Gold prices increased by 4.06 per cent to $4,676/oz during the reported week.

Foreign exchange reserves increased by $22.72 billion during the previous financial year.

The Special Drawing Rights were up by $58 million at $18.7 billion during the reported week. India’s reserve position with the International Monetary Fund was unchanged at $4.82 billion.