Friday, April 10, 2026 | 08:26 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Finance / News / India's forex reserves rise $9.06 bn after four weeks on gold surge

India's forex reserves rise $9.06 bn after four weeks on gold surge

India's foreign exchange reserves rise $9.06 billion after four weeks, led by a sharp increase in gold reserves and modest gains in foreign currency assets

foreign exchange reserves, foreign exchange, dollar

Foreign exchange reserves increased by $22.72 billion during the previous financial year.

Anjali Kumari Mumbai
1 min read Last Updated : Apr 10 2026 | 8:20 PM IST

Listen to This Article

India’s foreign exchange reserves increased after four weeks of consecutive fall by $9.06 billion to $697.12 billion during the week ended April 3, on the back of a rise in gold reserves, the latest data by the Reserve Bank of India showed.
 
Gold reserves increased by $7.22 billion during the reported week. Meanwhile, foreign currency assets rose by $1.78 billion to $552.85 billion during the same period.
 
Gold prices increased by 4.06 per cent to $4,676/oz during the reported week.
 
Foreign exchange reserves increased by $22.72 billion during the previous financial year.
 
The Special Drawing Rights were up by $58 million at $18.7 billion during the reported week. India’s reserve position with the International Monetary Fund was unchanged at $4.82 billion.
 

More From This Section

Sanjay Malhotra, RBI, RBI Governor

RBI's liquidity withdrawal move pushes up bond yields, swap rates

Reserve Bank of India, RBI

Reserve Bank announces 7-day cash withdrawal to absorb surplus liquidity

RBI, Reserve Bank of India

Biggest currency clampdown in a decade risks backfiring for India

rupee, Indian rupee, cash, money, economy

Rupee rises to 92.41 against dollar, faces risks from West Asia tensions

indian rupee, rupee

Banks exit bulk of rupee arbitrage positions ahead of RBI deadline

Topics : Forex reserves RBI Gold Prices

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Apr 10 2026 | 8:20 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Updates LIVEStocks to Watch TodayTCS Share priceTCS Q4 ResultAuto Sector Q4 Results PreviewGold and Silver Rate todayUpcoming Dividends Next WeekRBI MPC Rates2nd PUC Result TimeLPG Crisis