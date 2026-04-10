India's forex reserves rise $9.06 bn after four weeks on gold surge
India's foreign exchange reserves rise $9.06 billion after four weeks, led by a sharp increase in gold reserves and modest gains in foreign currency assets
Anjali Kumari Mumbai
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India’s foreign exchange reserves increased after four weeks of consecutive fall by $9.06 billion to $697.12 billion during the week ended April 3, on the back of a rise in gold reserves, the latest data by the Reserve Bank of India showed.
Gold reserves increased by $7.22 billion during the reported week. Meanwhile, foreign currency assets rose by $1.78 billion to $552.85 billion during the same period.
Gold prices increased by 4.06 per cent to $4,676/oz during the reported week.
Foreign exchange reserves increased by $22.72 billion during the previous financial year.
The Special Drawing Rights were up by $58 million at $18.7 billion during the reported week. India’s reserve position with the International Monetary Fund was unchanged at $4.82 billion.
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Topics : Forex reserves RBI Gold Prices
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First Published: Apr 10 2026 | 8:20 PM IST