Friday, November 13, 2026 | 06:21 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Finance / News / India's forex reserves rise by $2.49 billion to $719.55 billion: RBI data

India's forex reserves rise by $2.49 billion to $719.55 billion: RBI data

In the previous week, the forex reserves had dropped by $2.691 billion to $717.056 billion

rupee, RBI, FCNR(B), dollar inflows, forex intervention, foreign exchange reserves, banking system liquidity, WACR, VRRR, cash reserve ratio, ICRR, dollar swap

The value of gold reserves increased sharply by $2.205 billion to $104.796 billion during the week, RBI said. (Representative image from file)

Press Trust of India Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 13 2026 | 6:17 PM IST

Listen to This Article

India's forex reserves increased by $2.49 billion to $719.547 billion during the week ended November 6, according to the RBI data released on Friday.

In the previous week, the forex reserves had dropped by $2.691 billion to $717.056 billion.

The reserves had touched an all-time high of $785.706 billion during the week ended September 4, driven by a heavy flow of currency as part of a special concessional swap for deposits from the diaspora through which banks raised a record $133 billion, but had been on a decline ever since.

During the week ended November 6, foreign currency assets, a major component of reserves, increased by $232 million to $591.350 billion, according to the data released by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI).

 

Expressed in dollar terms, the foreign currency assets include effects of appreciation or depreciation of non-US units, such as the euro, pound, and yen, held in foreign exchange reserves.

The value of gold reserves increased sharply by $2.205 billion to $104.796 billion during the week, RBI said.

The Special Drawing Rights (SDRs) were up by $52 million to $18.610 billion, the central bank said. India's reserve position with the IMF was up by $1 million to $4.791 billion, RBI said.

More From This Section

Chief Economic Advisor Anantha Nageswaran

Supply shocks to weaken monetary policy effectiveness: CEA Nageswaran

rupee, Indian rupee, currency

Rupee rises 7 paise to 94.05 against US dollar during early trade

CAG

CAG to launch in-house LLM for auditors, boost efficiency in auditspremium

RBI, Reserve Bank of India

RBI to ban private equity firms from controlling multiple non-bank lenders

Nobody legislates back phone booths

Rupee falls 6 paise to 93.77 against US dollar during early trade

Topics : india forex reserve Forex reserves RBI

Buzzing :

Stock Market LiveStocks to WatchJensen Huang resignsTATA Sons RowMicrosoft 365 outageHonasa Consumer ShareRamayana box office collection Day 9OTT Release This WeekGold Silver Price

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 13 2026 | 6:17 PM IST