By Bhaskar Dutta

India’s money-market turnover jumped to a record as state-owned lenders stepped up borrowing to fund booming credit demand.

The value of trades in the so-called tri-party repurchase segment, which accounts for about 70 per cent of the nation’s money markets, rose to an all-time high of ₹5.5 trillion ($57.8 billion) on May 13 and has stayed elevated since, according to Bloomberg-compiled data.

India’s economic growth has held up well despite the energy crisis caused by the US-Iran war, preserving credit demand. State Bank of India is seeing strong loan uptake from sectors including power, renewables and data centers, Chairman CS Setty said Wednesday.

Adding to the money-market turnover, private banks — traditionally net borrowers — unusually pivoted to being lenders in May, according to an analysis by the Clearing Corp. of India.

The shift appears to be a result of “banks temporarily deploying proceeds from the sale of rate-sensitive investments amid concerns of a currency-defence-driven rate hike,” said Tanay Dalal, an economist at private sector lender Axis Bank.