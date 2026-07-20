Monday, July 20, 2026 | 09:02 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Finance / News / India's outward FDI falls 47.9% to $3 billion in June: RBI data

India's outward FDI falls 47.9% to $3 billion in June: RBI data

India's outward FDI commitments fell 47.9 per cent year-on-year to $3 billion in June as equity, debt and guarantee commitments declined, according to RBI data

fdi

Representative Image

Aathira Varier Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 20 2026 | 9:00 PM IST

Listen to This Article

India's outward foreign direct investment (FDI), measured by financial commitment, declined 47.9 per cent year-on-year (YoY) to $3 billion in June 2026 from $5.74 billion in the same month last year, according to data released by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI).
 
On a sequential basis, outward FDI fell from $4.5 billion in May 2026.
 
Outbound FDI comprises three components — equity, debt (loans), and guarantees.
 
Equity commitments declined to $738 million in June from $2.2 billion a year ago and were also lower than $1.25 billion in May 2026.
 
Debt commitments fell to $469.87 million in June from $568.54 million in the corresponding month of 2025 and from $645.75 million in May 2026.
 

Also Read

RBI Deputy Governor Swaminathan J

Empower Internal Ombudsmen, use feedback to strengthen institutions: RBI DG

RUPEE

Rupee weakens to 2-month intraday low on crude rally; RBI likely intervenes

forex, rupee, dollar, forex reserve

Forex inflows from concessional swap scheme at $20.72 bn till July 17: RBI

central banks, US dollar, OMFIF, reserve currencies, euro, yuan, gold, artificial intelligence, AI

Lagging on FCNR (B) deposit collections, banks pin hopes on Sept-end rush

RBI, Reserve Bank of India

RBI intervenes to support rupee as it nears record low on oil price surge

 
Guarantees issued for overseas entities declined to $1.78 billion in June from $2.97 billion a year earlier and $2.61 billion in May 2026.
 
According to RBI data on major overseas investment commitments, ONGC Videsh Rovuma committed $40 million towards its Mozambique-based joint venture, Project R2 Mozambique. Startup Investments committed nearly $35 million towards its Singapore-based joint venture.
 
Lenskart committed equity worth $22 million to its Singapore-based wholly owned subsidiary. GFCL EV Products committed $20 million in equity to its Oman-based joint venture and another $0.13 million to its Oman-based wholly owned subsidiary. OneSource Specialty Pharma committed $18 million in equity to its Singapore-based wholly owned subsidiary.
 
Among guarantee commitments, ONGC Videsh extended guarantees worth $47 million to its Singapore-based wholly owned subsidiary and another $24 million to its British Virgin Islands-based wholly owned subsidiary. Oil India committed guarantees worth $16.15 million to its British Virgin Islands-based wholly owned subsidiary.
 
In debt commitments, Zydus Worldwide DMCC committed $183 million to its UAE-based wholly owned subsidiary, while Sterling and Wilson Renewable Energy committed $44 million to its UAE-based wholly owned subsidiary.
 
For the financial year 2025-26 (FY26), India's outward FDI commitments stood at $48.6 billion, compared with $43.7 billion in FY25.
 

More From This Section

LTC, LTCG tax, LTCG, LTCG, tax impact, closed-end funds, LLP

No proposal under consideration to scrap LTCG on equities: Finance ministry

rupee

Rupee falls 12 paise to 96.42 against US dollar during early trade

The move comes as Union Budget for FY27 pegged the disinvestmenttarget at around ₹80,000 crore

IDBI employees' forum opposes stake sale to Fairfax, seeks review

Reserve Bank of India, RBI

RBI's currency printing arm invites bids for polymer note material

RBI

RBI issues consolidated norms for Special Rupee Vostro Accounts and trade

Topics : Outward FDI RBI overseas investment

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 20 2026 | 9:00 PM IST

Explore News

Lohia Corp IPOStocks to Watch TodayQ1 Results TodayStocks To Buy TodayCJP Leaders Meet JP NaddaUltraTech Cement Q1 ResultsDHSE Kerala Plus two Result 2026Yes Bank Share PriceUpcoming Q1 ResultsOdyssey Box Office Collection Day 3