India's outward FDI falls 47.9% to $3 billion in June: RBI data

India's outward foreign direct investment (FDI), measured by financial commitment, declined 47.9 per cent year-on-year (YoY) to $3 billion in June 2026 from $5.74 billion in the same month last year, according to data released by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI).

On a sequential basis, outward FDI fell from $4.5 billion in May 2026.

Outbound FDI comprises three components — equity, debt (loans), and guarantees.

Equity commitments declined to $738 million in June from $2.2 billion a year ago and were also lower than $1.25 billion in May 2026.

Debt commitments fell to $469.87 million in June from $568.54 million in the corresponding month of 2025 and from $645.75 million in May 2026.