India's outward FDI rises 27.5% to $7.06 bn in March on guarantees
Rise in overseas investment driven by sharp jump in guarantees, even as equity commitments and loans show mixed trends, RBI data indicates
Aathira Varier Mumbai
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India’s outward foreign direct investment (FDI) rose by 27.5 per cent to $7.06 billion in March 2026 from $5.54 billion in the same month last year. Sequentially, it surged from $2.96 billion in February 2026, according to data from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI).
Outbound FDI, expressed as financial commitment, has three components: equity, loans, and guarantees. Outbound equity FDI commitment moderated to $1.46 billion in March from $2.56 billion a year ago. However, it was higher than $1.15 billion in February 2026.
Outbound FDI in the financial year 2025-26 (FY26) rose to $48.6 billion, compared to $43.7 billion in FY25.
Debt (loans) dropped to $691.95 million in March 2026 from $1.52 billion in the same month of 2025. However, it was higher than $741.16 million recorded in February 2026. Guarantees for overseas units shot up to $4.91 billion in March from $1.45 billion a year ago and were higher than $1.078 billion in February 2026.
According to data on key investments by companies, Tata Motors has committed $2.26 billion in guarantees for its Singapore-based wholly owned subsidiary, TML CV Holdings. Reliance Industries has committed $250 million in guarantees for its UAE-based wholly owned subsidiary, Reliance International. Renew Treasury IFSC Private has committed guarantees worth $660 million for its wholly owned subsidiary in IFSC GIFT City.
Similarly, Jindal Power has committed $558.25 million in guarantees and $20 million in debt towards its Mauritius-based wholly owned subsidiary. Rolta India has also committed $450 million in guarantees for its US-based wholly owned subsidiary.
Superform Chemistries has committed debt worth $100 million for its Mauritius-based wholly owned subsidiary. Also, Lloyds Metals and Energy has committed debt worth $68.80 million for its UAE-based wholly owned subsidiary, and Patanjali Ayurved has committed debt worth $34.8 million for its UAE-based wholly owned subsidiary.
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Topics : Outward FDI RBI Investment
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First Published: Apr 20 2026 | 8:38 PM IST