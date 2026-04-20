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Home / Finance / News / India's outward FDI rises 27.5% to $7.06 bn in March on guarantees

India's outward FDI rises 27.5% to $7.06 bn in March on guarantees

Rise in overseas investment driven by sharp jump in guarantees, even as equity commitments and loans show mixed trends, RBI data indicates

FDI

Outbound FDI in the financial year 2025-26 (FY26) rose to $48.6 billion, compared to $43.7 billion in FY25 | (Photo: Shutterstock)

Aathira Varier Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 20 2026 | 8:38 PM IST

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India’s outward foreign direct investment (FDI) rose by 27.5 per cent to $7.06 billion in March 2026 from $5.54 billion in the same month last year. Sequentially, it surged from $2.96 billion in February 2026, according to data from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI).
 
Outbound FDI, expressed as financial commitment, has three components: equity, loans, and guarantees. Outbound equity FDI commitment moderated to $1.46 billion in March from $2.56 billion a year ago. However, it was higher than $1.15 billion in February 2026.
 
Outbound FDI in the financial year 2025-26 (FY26) rose to $48.6 billion, compared to $43.7 billion in FY25.
 
 
Debt (loans) dropped to $691.95 million in March 2026 from $1.52 billion in the same month of 2025. However, it was higher than $741.16 million recorded in February 2026. Guarantees for overseas units shot up to $4.91 billion in March from $1.45 billion a year ago and were higher than $1.078 billion in February 2026.
 
According to data on key investments by companies, Tata Motors has committed $2.26 billion in guarantees for its Singapore-based wholly owned subsidiary, TML CV Holdings. Reliance Industries has committed $250 million in guarantees for its UAE-based wholly owned subsidiary, Reliance International. Renew Treasury IFSC Private has committed guarantees worth $660 million for its wholly owned subsidiary in IFSC GIFT City.
 
Similarly, Jindal Power has committed $558.25 million in guarantees and $20 million in debt towards its Mauritius-based wholly owned subsidiary. Rolta India has also committed $450 million in guarantees for its US-based wholly owned subsidiary.
 
Superform Chemistries has committed debt worth $100 million for its Mauritius-based wholly owned subsidiary. Also, Lloyds Metals and Energy has committed debt worth $68.80 million for its UAE-based wholly owned subsidiary, and Patanjali Ayurved has committed debt worth $34.8 million for its UAE-based wholly owned subsidiary.
 

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Topics : Outward FDI RBI Investment

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First Published: Apr 20 2026 | 8:38 PM IST

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